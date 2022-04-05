Join Country Living's painting retreat in the beautiful Trossachs

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Painting is one of the most relaxing activities you can enjoy, whether you're looking to bring more mindfulness into your life or simply take up a new hobby. It's all the more pleasing when you're somewhere beautiful to inspire your piece of art, which is why we're bringing you Country Living's exclusive painting retreat in Scotland's breathtaking Trossachs.

Our six-day creative break takes place throughout 2022 and 2023, when you can immerse yourself in the peace and tranquillity of Scotland's countryside at the lovely Gartmore House, set in 100 acres of private grounds close to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Over the course of four full days of tuition, you'll connect with like-minded people and practise your watercolour skills under the watchful eye of experienced tutor Steve Bretel.

Following a career in London as a commercial artist, Steve moved north to pursue his love for creative adventure, painting in the mountains, forests, villages and coastal towns of Scotland, where he is now based. He has taught art classes for nearly 20 years.



Designed for all levels, this painting retreat will focus on composition, tonal range, colour mixing, line and wash, and sketching. The course sizes are small to allow for personalised instruction based on your level of experience.

Throughout the week, you'll stay at Gartmore House, where you'll enjoy home-cooked meals each day and have time to explore (and be inspired!) by the glorious grounds of this 18th-century mansion.

Country Living readers will also receive a hamper full of locally sourced goodies, which will be sent to your home upon your return.

Like the sound of joining a calming painting retreat this year or next? Visit Country Living's holiday website for details about our various departures and how to book.

