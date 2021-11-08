Join Co-CEOs of Altus Power, CEO of CBRE Acquisition Holdings in Fireside Chat Nov 15 at 2PM ET

IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the Co-CEOs of Altus Power, Inc. and the CEO of CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CBAH) on Monday, Nov. 15 at 2pm ET to discuss the companies’ upcoming business combination, strategic partnerships with CBRE and Blackstone, the commercial and industrial markets for solar, Altus Power’s scalable business model, and differentiation from competitors. The live event will feature Altus Power Co-Founders & Co-CEOs Lars Norell and Gregg Felton as well as CBRE Acquisition CEO Bill Concannon. They will be joined by IPO Edge Editor-at-Large Jarrett Banks and Multimedia Editor Alexandra Lane in a moderated video session lasting approximately 60 minutes and including a Q&A with the audience.

Altus Power, based in Stamford, Connecticut, is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage, and EV-charging stations across the U.S. Since its founding in 2009, Altus Power has developed or acquired over 350 megawatts from Vermont to Hawaii. Visit altuspower.com to learn more.

Messrs. Norell, Felton, and Concannon will discuss:

Overview of Altus/CBAH transaction and strategic partnerships with CBRE and Blackstone

Market demand and opportunity for commercial & industrial solar, energy storage and EV charging infrastructure

Altus Power’s scalable business model – standardizing and streamlining each step in the value chain from customer acquisition through financing

Altus Power’s national footprint

Altus Power’s key differentiators

About the Speakers:

Lars Norell is a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Altus Power. Before starting Altus Power, Mr. Norell was a Principal and Managing Director at Cohen & Company where he served as Head of Capital Markets and subsequently led the Alternative Assets effort. Prior to joining Cohen & Company in February of 2006, Mr. Norell was a Managing Director and Co-Head of US Structured Credit Products at Merrill Lynch. Before that he was a Vice President and investment banker in the Credit Products Group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Norell began his career as an attorney at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft in 1998. Educated in Europe and the U.S., Mr. Norell has a BSBA from IUM in France and a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law.

Gregg Felton is a Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Altus Power. Prior to founding Altus Power, Mr. Felton was a partner of Goldman Sachs and the Chief Investment Officer of the Credit Alternatives platform at Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM), where he oversaw hedge funds as well as several private credit vehicles, mutual funds, and separate accounts aggregating over $5 billion. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Felton was a senior portfolio manager at Amaranth Advisors, a multi-strategy hedge fund located in Greenwich, Connecticut. He led Amaranth’s global corporate credit investment team from 2000 to 2006. Before joining Amaranth, he was a vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank. Mr. Felton earned a BA in Economics from Tufts University and a JD and MBA from the Georgetown University Law Center and School of Business.

Bill Concannon serves as CEO and Director of CBRE Acquisition Holdings. Mr. Concannon is CBRE’s Global Group President, Clients and Business Partners, where he drives the firm’s engagement strategy for CBRE’s largest occupier and investor clients, as well as with key strategic partners. He has been with CBRE since its acquisition of the Trammell Crow Company in 2006. Before assuming his current role, he served as Global CEO of CBRE’s GWS business segment, a global, integrated, full-service real estate outsourcing business serving the world’s largest real estate occupiers. He serves on the board of Charles Rivers Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI). Mr. Concannon received a B.S. from Providence College.

