Join Classic Car Historian, Appraiser, and CEO of Audrain, LLC Donald Osborne on Inside Track

For the next episode of Inside Track, Road & Track's virtual Q&A series, Hearst Autos chief brand officer Eddie Alterman is sitting down with classic car historian, appraiser, and CEO of Audrain, LLC Donald Osborne to chat about the beauty, value, and importance of vintage automobiles. A regular on CNBC's Jay Leno's Garage, Osborne has a wealth of experience and knowledge to share with fellow enthusiasts.

It's all happening on Tuesday, August 3 at 12:00 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT), and we'd love for you to join us!



Osborne will be discussing his career path, beginning as an opera singer, moving into advertising and TV production, and ultimately becoming the go-to person for high-end vehicle appraisals. They'll also discuss his regular appearances on Jay Leno's Garage as well as his latest venture as CEO of Audrain, LLC (which encompasses the Audrain Automobile Museum, Audrain’s Newport Concours d’Elegance & Motor Week, and Audrain Motorsport – Consulting & Appraisal for collector vehicles). If you want to see it all go down, head over to our sign-up page here.

Inside Track is one of the many offerings of our newly revamped magazine. We're hosting live events, virtual experiences, and adventures around the globe. We’ll also be hosting driving rallies at race tracks and on the most epic roads, holding discussions and debates on cool topics with some of the most influential people in the car world, and giving you the white-glove treatment at concours and auto show events.

If you want to get in on the fun, become a member of The Track Club. You'll get every issue of the magazine, plus a whole lot more. Find more details on the membership tiers and exclusive discounts at roadandtrack.com/join, and check out our experiences lineup at experiences.roadandtrack.com.

