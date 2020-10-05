Join our Christmas 'wrap-along' and get an exclusive Country Living Robin Gift Wrap Set

From Country Living

As part of our Celebrate Christmas At Home with Country Living virtual event, we are hosting an exclusive online 'wrap-along' with gift wrapping expert and Country Living Artisan Jane Means. Jane will be hosting a wrapping session with a Country Living twist, using eco-friendly wrap adorned with festive robins, ribbon, tags and accessories inspired by nature. You can buy the Country Living Robin Gift Wrap Set in advance – more details below...

When: Saturday 7th November at 3pm BUY TICKETS

Where: Zoom, where you'll be able to ask questions as you go

Jane's unrivalled wrapping skills have been featured on This Morning and in the prestigious Liberty Christmas window. Jane has trained teams in Fortnum & Mason, Harrods and even the Royal Household. There's no shape or size of gift Jane can't make look incredible and now it's YOUR turn to learn from the best!

This package includes:

BUY NOW

2. WORKSHOP & LUXE COUNTRY LIVING ROBIN GIFT WRAP SET – £35

This package includes:

BUY NOW

3. WORKSHOP ONLY - £6

BUY NOW



If you have purchased a workshop only ticket and want to wrap along with Jane Means you will need to have the following items ready:

Delivery deadline: To guarantee you receive your wrapping set before the session, please book by 15:00 on Monday 2nd November. You can still book all three packages after this time but you may receive your exclusive bundle after the event.

FAQs about the event

How can I access the live stream? The ticket you receive with your confirmation has a link to the private Zoom session. It also appears on all follow-up emails once you have booked the event. If you have any issues with finding it please contact us.

What do I need to access the live stream? Prior to the event, you will need to make sure you are able to access Zoom on your digital device.

On the day of the event, you will be asked to enter your name and your email address to access the live stream so please ensure you allow time to do this before the session begins. This email address will only be used to identify who you are – don’t worry, your information will not be used for anything else.

Can I watch on my mobile/laptop? We recommend watching on a computer or laptop for the best experience, but the stream will also work on mobile and tablet.

Can I share the live stream with a friend? No, the link to the event is unique to you, so your friend will need to register for a ticket to get access.

Do I need a webcam to access the stream? No, you won’t need a webcam to access the stream.

I am not available at the time that the live stream is taking place. Will the session be recorded and posted at a later date? This session will be recorded, so in case you miss it on the day we will email you details of how to watch the video after the event, so long as you have bought a ticket.

Can I get a refund for my ticket as I am no longer available at the time the live stream is taking place? Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer any refunds on purchased tickets. The session will be recorded, so even if you are no longer available at the time of the live session we will send you a recording of this after the event.

Will I be able to talk to Jane Means and ask questions during the session? You will be able to post questions via the chat on Zoom during the session and Jane will do her best to answer as many as possible.

Where will my gift wrap set get delivered to? As part of the registration process, we will ask you to fill in a delivery address. Please ensure this is filled out correctly.

When will I receive my gift wrap set? You should receive your gift wrap within 3-4 days purchasing this. If you haven’t received it please contact us on countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk

If I order after the cut-off date will the gift wrap set still be delivered? If you order after 15:00 on Monday 2nd November we cannot guarantee your gift wrap set will be delivered in time for the session, however you will still receive this after this session ready to use for your Christmas wrapping.

If I attend the session and then want to purchase the CL gift wrap set afterwards can I do this? Yes, if you would like to purchase one of the gift wrap options after the event please contact us at countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk and we can arrange for this to be sent to you.

Will the paper come folded or on a roll? If you purchase the robin gift wrap set the paper will come folded and if you purchase the Luxe gift wrap set it will come on a roll.

Does the gift wrap set come in other colours/designs? The gift wrap sets for this session are exclusive to Country Living however, if you would like to see other gift wrap sets available on the Jane Means website please visit janemeans.com/collections/gift-wrap-papers

My gift wrap set hasn’t arrived, what now? If your gift wrap set hasn’t arrived 3 days ahead of the event please contact us at countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk and we will check up on it for you. Wherever possible we will try to ensure you have it in time for the session, if you have ordered before the cut-off date.

Will I be able to track my gift wrap set? No, you won’t be able to track the delivery of your gift wrap set.

Will someone need to sign for my gift wrap set? No, your delivery will not need to be signed for.

I need to change my delivery address, how can I let you know? Please get in touch with countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk and we will look into it. Please note, that it might affect the timely arrival of your gift set.

I can’t find the answer to my question. How I contact the organiser? Please email countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk and we will be able to help.

