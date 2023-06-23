Join and Celebrate Shuswap Band's National Indigenous Day

On June 21, Shuswap Band invited everyone to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day for free at James Chabot Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

"I've been doing this for quite a few years (probably for the last 15),” said Clarissa Stevens, the Cultural/Family Liaison & Indian Registry Administrator of Shuswap Band.

"We put a lot of things together in this event," said Stevens. "I like being in- involved in this.”

She noted there were Indigenous craft vendors selling local T-shirts, and food was also available.

Stevens mentioned that a workshop that highlights their culture was also free to attend. Here, people learned how to make pine needle baskets, medicine pouches, dream catchers, and more. A Pow Wow also took place throughout the celebration.

She pointed out that one of the event's highlights was the headwaters dancers, where Shuswap children performed their cultural dance.

"The dance starts at a young age and gives them something to be proud of. There's a pride in their faces when I see them out there. It makes me happy," Stevens explained. “The pride that comes with it is worthy," she described.

"My hope for this event was that many more people attended it and started learning about the different things that the Aboriginal or Indigenous Peoples do or went through."

Julia Archelene Magsombol, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Columbia Valley Pioneer