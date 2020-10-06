Joie RTW Spring 2021

Lockdown was the opportunity for Joie to home in on what its core consumer likes best: back to basics with a more casual spin, owner The Collected Group’s chief executive and creative officer James Miller explained via Zoom.

Prints with an Eighties feel — whether abstract animal motifs, watercolor-like florals or tie-dye effects in citrus hues — adorned looser silhouettes. The collection included a range of shirt shapes, some boxy, others with feminine details like ruffle necks and cuffs, fluid midi-dresses with cascades of frills, as well as halter tops and jumpsuits.

Vegan leather pants, skirts and jackets in black and olive green, relaxed denim pieces, linen and cotton looks and soft knits completed the informal lineup.

New for spring was an initiative to support Indian craft techniques and local populations by providing training for women artisans in India. It resulted in a capsule dubbed “A Stitch in Time,” and Joie plans to expand on the program in the coming seasons.

