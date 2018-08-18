Johnston on verge of becoming winning-most British trainer

Mark Johnston recorded a double to draw level with Richard Hannon senior’s all-time mark

Mark Johnston is on the cusp of becoming the winning-most trainer of all-time after Dr Richard Kimble won the final race at Redcar on Saturday.

Victory put him on a career total of 4,193 winners, tying the retired Richard Hannon senior’s record.

Johnston, who started the day two adrift, had nine runners across meetings at Doncaster, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon.

Quintada (9/2) scored, upsetting Mehdaayih in the fillies’ maiden at Doncaster, before another 9/2 shot Dr Richard Kimble made every yard of the running under Johnston’s long-time ally Joe Fanning in the concluding mile-and-a-half handicap at the North Yorkshire track.

Fanning said: “It’s nice to be on the one that equals the record. This is a nice horse, he’s been to some of the bigger meetings, and the blinkers helped him bounce back today.

“It’s a great firm to ride for, I’ve been there a very long time now.

“They never tie you down with orders. I’ve been with him so long I think we both know each other well enough now.

“His horses are so straightforward and usually very simple to ride.”

Johnston, who is based in the Yorkshire village of Middleham, trained his first winner in 1987 and his victories have earned £53m in prize money.

The trainer has a chance to break the record on Sunday, with Lynwood Gold at Pontefract (2:30pm).