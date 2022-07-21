Johnston County town loses police chief, officers and clerks in single day

The Kenly police force, the town clerk and the town’s utility clerk resigned Wednesday, the small Johnston County community’s longtime police chief said in a social media post.

“I have put in my 2 weeks notice along with the whole police dept. Sharon Evans and Christy Thomas with the town of kenly after 21 years of service,” Chief Josh Gibson wrote on Facebook on Wednesday,.

“The new manager has created an environment I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community,” he continued. “I do not know what is next for me . I am letting the lord lead the way.. I have loved this community.. it has become family and one of my greatest honors to serve.. God bless you all in Kenly.”

Kenly is a town of about 2,400 people in Johnston and Wilson counties about 45 miles southeast of Raleigh.

Gibson told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner that the Police Department was understaffed and stressed. The department’s website says the town has seven officers.

WRAL reported that the police force normally has eight officers but currently had only five. Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell told the station his office would make sure Kenly residents were protected.

