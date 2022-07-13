Johnston County school board member is now suspended without pay from Smithfield Police

A Johnston County school board member has now been suspended without pay from his job as a Smithfield Police detective.

Det. Ronald Johnson was placed on administrative leave on Wednesday, according to Smithfield Police. Johnson had initially been placed on paid administrative leave on July 5, when Smithfield Police began their internal investigation of the 17-year veteran.

“Det. Johnson’s administrative leave was switched to without pay as of this afternoon,” Lt. T.W. West, a Smithfield Police spokesman, said in an email Wednesday. “The internal investigation is still ongoing and this is a personnel matter so no further information is available for release.”

Johnson did not immediately return an email and voice mail message Wednesday from The News & Observer. But on Friday, he announced that he would resign his school board seat because of “relentless threats and harassment” and being “the target of false accusations impacting my career and personal life.”

Ronald Johnson was the leading vote-getter in November’s board of education election.

‘’False accusations’

In his statement Friday to the JoCo Report, Johnson said he would submit his resignation letter to Superintendent Eric Bracy. He said his last day in office would be July 17.

Caitlin Furr, a district spokeswoman, said Wednesday they have not yet received Johnson’s resignation letter.

“At this time, I am unable to serve in my role as a member of the Board of Education,” Johnson said in his statement. “For the past 3 months, I have been the subject of relentless threats and harassment, which include receiving threatening text messages from an anonymous phone number while I’m at board meetings and public places.”

Johnson said the threats were reported.

Last month, Johnson filed a complaint accusing a woman of stalking him. The complaint was dropped a week later.

Also in the statement, Johnson said he’s been the target of “false accusations.”

“Some people are taking this opportunity to torment me and my family regarding these false accusations,” Johnson said. “There comes a time when you need to step away from the drama and all the ones creating it. All things considered, I am not in position to govern or lead.”

Story continues

Board member since 2016

Johnson was elected to the school board in 2016 and re-elected in 2020.

Under board policy, the board will appoint a person to finish Johnson’s unexpired term, which runs until 2024.

Johnson made waves in 2019 and 2020 accusing school district leaders of engaging in corrupt behavior.

Johnson also made national headlines in 2021 spearheading a new school board policy that puts rules on how teachers can discuss race and racism. For instance, the policy says students can’t be taught that racism is a permanent part of American life.

Johnson, a Republican, has been working with a group of conservative school board candidates to get them elected this year.