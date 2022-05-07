Johnston County man charged with taking indecent liberties, exposing himself to minors

A 47-year-old Clayton man faces multiple charges for allegedly taking indecent liberties with and exposing himself to three children, officials said.

James Louis Martin has been charged by Clayton police with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and four felony counts of indecent exposure, town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said in a news release Friday.

Police began investigating Martin in November after neighbors in the Chandler’s Ridge subdivision filed a complaint about an inappropriate relationship between Martin and an 8-year-old girl, Shelton said.

Investigators identified two more girls ages 9 and 10, who told authorities that Martin had exposed himself to them last year.

The incidents took place at Martin’s home and at the Chandler’s Ridge Community Pool on Lynshire Avenue, Shelton said.

During the course of their investigation, Clayton police discovered that Martin had previously been charged with indecent exposure in 2013 by police in Holliston, Mass, Shelton said. The charge was subsequently dismissed in 2014.

The Holliston Police Department and the Johnston County District Attorney’s office assisted Clayton police in their investigation.

Martin is currently being held on a $220,000 secure bond.