Johnston County Commissioner accused of indecent liberties with a child

A commissioner in Johnston County has been accused of indecent liberties with a child.

Richard D. Braswell, 73, of Princeton, was charged after the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for his arrest, according to a news release.

Officers say a 13-year-old girl reported the incident to the Sheriff’s Office on June 6, saying she had an “inappropriate interaction with an adult male acquaintance.”

Braswell currently serves as the District 3 Commissioner for Johnston County. He is placed on a $35,000 bond.