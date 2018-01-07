Johnson's career day lifts Indiana past Minnesota 75-71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- In a battle of shorthanded teams, Indiana found a way to thrive without its missing pieces, while Minnesota found out the rest of its season could be an uphill battle.

Robert Johnson scored a career-high 28 points, while Justin Smith and Juwan Morgan each added 20 as Indiana defeated Minnesota 75-71 on Saturday.

Nate Mason led Minnesota with 22 points and nine assists, while Dupree McBrayer and Jordan Murphy each scored 18. Murphy grabbed 10 rebounds, extending the nation's longest double-double streak to 17 games.

Indiana (9-7, 2-2 Big Ten) was playing without one starter and found out just before the game that it would be missing another key rotation player. Sophomore post De'Ron Davis is out indefinitely after he suffered a lower-leg injury in practice on Thursday. Senior sixth man Collin Hartman went through warmups but was held out of the game due to a sore right shoulder.

But other players stepped up, including Johnson, a senior guard who averages 12.7 points per game this year. He hit 10 of 21 shots, including three 3-pointers, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out a season-high seven assists. Smith hit 7 of 10 shots from the floor, and Morgan hit three 3-pointers and had a game-high 12 rebounds.

''It was a next-man-up mentality when De'Ron went down, and then we saw Collin go down,'' Morgan said. ''The show doesn't stop because we're missing a few actors.''

Meanwhile, Minnesota (13-4, 2-2) played without its third- and fourth-leading scorers. Senior center Reggie Lynch, the 2017 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was suspended on Friday after allegations of sexual misconduct were made public. And sophomore guard Amir Coffey, who plays a team-leading 31.4 minutes per game, sat out with a shoulder injury he suffered in Wednesday's victory over Illinois.