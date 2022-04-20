Johnson will win this vote, but what about the next one? His days are numbered

Martin Kettle
·6 min read

Partygate and the cost of living crisis have sealed the prime minister’s fate. This is the beginning of the end


One way or another, Boris Johnson will survive the Commons vote tomorrow on whether he misled parliament over the lockdown parties in Downing Street. That bit’s a certainty. But it’s also, very importantly, not the real point of the exercise. The point of Labour’s motion is to get Conservative MPs to dip their hands in the blood.

Most Tory MPs, we can be confident, think that Johnson did in fact lie to parliament. Labour’s motion is drafted in as unprovocative a way as possible, in the hope of capitalising on this truth. Johnson is not accused in the motion of deliberately misleading MPs; instead it lists a number of statements to MPs that “appear to amount to misleading the house”. Nor would the inquiry by the privileges committee start until the police investigation is over.

In short, Labour has gone out of its way to encourage as many Tory MPs as possible to show their doubts. But the softly, softly approach has a longer purpose too. It means that all those who vote against the motion will also have no excuse in future. They will go on the record as signed-up co-owners of Johnson’s actions and lies. Their votes for Johnson are certain to form the basis of thousands of targeted general election messages. Because lockdown parties have outraged most of the general public, Thursday’s vote will therefore weaken both Johnson and the Tories.

Political eclipse is almost never an overnight business. The drip-drip of vanishing authority takes time. David Cameron is probably the only 21st-century prime minister to fall quickly. The others have seen their authority dwindle away bit by bit. The same thing is now happening to Johnson in front of our eyes. It’s even visible in the way he looks and sounds. You don’t come back from things like this.

He will try, for the umpteenth time, to declare the matter over, but this is another lose-lose moment for Johnson. Lose the vote, and he is not packing his bags. He is instead at the mercy of the Commons privileges committee, which would conduct an inquiry, obtain previously unpublished documents and photographs from the lockdown parties, and potentially censure or even suspend Johnson from the Commons. That would require another vote, with another set of dilemmas for Tory MPs.

Yet win the vote, and Johnson still loses in the long run. Not only have his backbenchers been made complicit in his unpopular action, but he and they are still in the middle of a minefield. The threats are familiar: further fines, further apologies, Sue Gray’s report, local election defeats, a widening Labour poll lead. Just one of these could change the mood entirely, whatever the result of the vote.

It would be a big mistake to underestimate the significance of all this. When confronted with a prime minister convicted of an offence, or a disgraced MP such as Imran Ahmad Khan or Claudia Webbe, it is easy to be angry with parliament’s formalities about honourable members and the rest of it. Most MPs nevertheless do actually want to be honourable, do want to obey the rules and do want to do the right thing.

Johnson acolytes such as Jacob Rees-Mogg like to give the impression that for a Tory MP to vote against Labour’s motion will be a mere bagatelle in an endless party game that Tories always win. But choosing which way to jump matters more than you may think to those who are actually faced with the choice. Propriety is important to a lot of these MPs. They still possess a moral compass. And they certainly have an instinct for self-preservation. In my experience, nothing – but nothing – matters more to MPs than being re-elected.

The reality is that the Tory party now has a vacancy for a new leader it thinks would win an election Johnson would lose. The problem is that it hasn’t got a candidate. That says a lot about the state of the party, and much of this is Johnson’s own doing. By getting rid of people including Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Rory Stewart in 2019, he jettisoned some plausible rivals. But it’s also because Rishi Sunak has self-destructed and Liz Truss’s rise has slowed. As for the defence secretary, Ben Wallace, who is often deemed to be having a good war, and who currently tops the supposedly influential ConservativeHome ministerial charts, one MP tells me that not even Wallace himself thinks he should run.

At which point it is worth asking the following question: if you were Jeremy Hunt, what would you be doing now? The former health and foreign secretary was Johnson’s closest rival in 2019. A third of the party members who voted in the leadership election backed him. He has not created trouble for Johnson since. But Hunt definitely still wants the top job. He has clearly been taking soundings in the party, and appears to have an embryonic team in place.

Yet Hunt does nothing. Instead he bides his time. Perhaps he will close in after the local elections. But he has work to do with the party – and the electorate – to boost his credentials. He needs to declare where he stands, perhaps by making a serious and ideas-heavy speech before or very soon after 5 May. Offering some form of Johnsonism without Johnson won’t cut it. If people want Johnsonism there is only one person on offer. If Hunt is not careful, he may find that he is positioning himself to be a Conservative leader of the opposition, not a Conservative prime minister.

That depends on Johnson, but it also depends on Labour. Labour’s current priority is not necessarily to oust Johnson. It is to keep weakening him over Partygate and the cost of living, and hope the May elections deliver further evidence that Labour is now seen as an alternative government. That is why victory in the Wakefield byelection is essential for Labour, which is in turn why so much attention is being given to choosing a byelection-proof candidate. If I were Keir Starmer, I would want the retiring TUC general secretary, Frances O’Grady, to run.

In most of England and Wales, though not in Scotland and Northern Ireland, Partygate and the cost of living seem to be changing the terms of the party political battle in ways that were not widely predicted after Johnson’s 2019 triumph. When the next general election comes, it is quite likely that in the majority of parliamentary seats the battle for votes will now take a more familiar, pre-Brexit form of a battle for undecided voters. Before that happens, however, there remain big battles within the two major parties as well as between them, as the vote on Thursday will surely show.

  • Martin Kettle is a Guardian columnist

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman help Lightning beat Jets 7-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice and added two assists, Victor Hedman had four assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning tied a season high in goals in a 7-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night. Two-time defending champion Tampa Bay is second in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of Boston. The Lightning won consecutive games for the first time since a four-game winning streak from March 26 to April 1. Steven Stamkos and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist, Mikha

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press