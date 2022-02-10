Johnson warns of ‘dangerous moment’ in Ukraine tensions

Patrick Daly in Warsaw, David Hughes, Sam Blewett and Amy Gibbons, PA
·5 min read

Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to “bully” eastern Europe, Boris Johnson said as he warned the continent faced its biggest security crisis in decades.

The Prime Minister indicated further military support could be offered to Ukraine if Russia invades as he carried out engagements at Nato headquarters in Brussels and alongside his Polish counterpart in Warsaw.

But Mr Johnson made clear that Britain could not intervene militarily if Ukraine was attacked.

In a pooled clip for broadcasters at a military base in Warsaw, he said: “The UK has been supplying some defensive weaponry in the form of anti-tank missiles, we have been training Ukrainian troops. That is as far as we can go at the moment.

“Ukraine is not part of Nato. What we are sticking up for is the right of Ukraine like any other sovereign independent country to aspire to that.”

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was involved in testy exchanges with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, with no sign of a diplomatic breakthrough being achieved following their meeting in Moscow.

Russia has insisted it has no plans to invade Ukraine but the Nato alliance is alarmed by the build-up of more than 100,000 troops on the borders with its neighbour.

Speaking to broadcasters in Warsaw, Mr Johnson said there had to be a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

“I think today, February 10 2022, we stand on the edge of a precipice and things are as dangerous as I have seen them in Europe for a very, very long time,” he said.

Ukraine &#x002013; Russian tensions
Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks to British troops during a visit with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to a military base in Warsaw (Daniel Leal/PA)

“It is up to Vladimir Putin to disengage and de-escalate and the way forward is diplomacy.”

At an earlier press conference, speaking alongside Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, the Prime Minister called on Russia to engage in meaningful talks because it was “far better to begin a discussion now than to have a catastrophe”.

The UK has already supplied 2,000 anti-tank missiles, body armour, helmets and combat boots to Ukraine and Mr Johnson indicated he could go further.

Asked if he could authorise military support to an insurgency in Ukraine in the event of an invasion, he said: “We will consider what more we can conceivably offer.

“The Ukrainians are well prepared, there are things we’ve offered that they, in fact, don’t seem to need because they think they have them in enough numbers already.

“It’s possible, I don’t want to rule this out, but at the moment we think the package is the right one.

“But I want to stress it would be an absolute disaster if it was to come to that and if there was to be serious bloodshed on Ukrainian soil.”

Russia Britain
Liz Truss and Sergei Lavrov had a difficult meeting in Moscow (AP)

He later told broadcasters in Warsaw there must be “an automatic package of sanctions ready to go” if Russia attacks Ukraine, and said they must include the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Speaking at the press conference in Brussels, Mr Johnson said the intelligence on the prospect of an invasion was “grim” but he did not believe Mr Putin had yet decided on whether to act.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment in the course of the next few days in what is the biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades,” he said.

The UK has put 1,000 troops on standby in case of a humanitarian crisis in the east if the current Russian military build-up leads to war.

It has also pledged extra help for Nato allies, with 350 Royal Marines arriving in Poland to coincide with the Prime Minister’s visit.

Standing alongside Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw, Mr Johnson said: “We need to work together now to achieve de-escalation, to persuade Vladimir Putin to de-escalate and to disengage.

Ukraine &#x002013; Russian tensions
Boris Johnson with Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw (Daniel Leal/PA)

“We won’t accept, Poland and the UK, won’t accept a world in which a powerful neighbour can bully or attack their neighbours.”

In Moscow, Ms Truss had a difficult encounter with Mr Lavrov.

He characterised the meeting as a “conversation between deaf and dumb”, but Ms Truss said: “I was not mute in our discussions earlier, I put forward the UK’s point of view on the current situation and the fact that as well as seeking to deter Russia from an invasion into Ukraine, we are also very resolute in pursuing the diplomatic path.”

She added: “There is still time for Russia to end its aggression towards Ukraine and pursue the path of diplomacy.

“But Nato is very clear that if that path is not chosen there will be severe consequences for Russia, Ukraine and the whole of Europe.”

Ms Truss called for Russia to pull its troops back from the border to ease tensions.

“There is no doubt that the stationing of over 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border is directly put in place to threaten Ukraine,” she said.

There had also been “cyberattacks and other attempts to undermine the activities of a sovereign nation”.

Ms Truss said: “If Russia is serious about diplomacy they need to move those troops and desist from the threats.”

The visit to Moscow was the first by a foreign secretary in four years, with the relationship between the UK and Russia severely strained by incidents including the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack.

In a sign of the chilly atmosphere at the talks, Mr Lavrov said “ideological approaches, ultimatums and moralising is a road to nowhere” and accused Ms Truss of being ill-prepared for the negotiations.

Rejecting Ms Truss’s call for forces to pull back, Mr Lavrov said: “The demands to remove the Russian troops from the Russian territory cause regret. We don’t want to threaten anyone. It’s us who are facing threats.”

But he indicated force levels would fall once military exercises had been completed, at which point “the West will likely claim that it has forced Russia to de-escalate”.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • UPDATE 1-Russia invasion of Ukraine would face severe consequences -German finance minister

    Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday that Germany was very clear Russia would face harsh consequences if it invades Ukraine, but he would not say whether the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be halted. U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Monday that if Russia invades, "there will be no longer Nord Stream 2" https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/if-russia-invades-ukraine-there-will-be-no-nord-stream-2-biden-says-2022-02-07, referring to the as yet unopened gas pipeline to Germany.

  • Ukraine insists Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking Germany and Russia should never open

    Vsevolod Chentsov, Ukraine's ambassador to the European Union, also claims that his country is being "pushed towards NATO and towards the West" by the actions of Russia, which he insists is guilty of "breaching international law" through its actions in Ukraine. In an exclusive interview, Mr Chentsov told me that the European Union "could have done more to stop Vladimir Putin and contain Russia" following the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and that his country was pursuing two cases against Russia in the International Court of Justice.

  • EXPLAINER-How a German 'climate' fund set out to help Russia dodge U.S. sanctions

    A German politician set up a state-backed foundation with Russian energy company Gazprom last year to help Moscow avoid U.S. sanctions on a pipeline due to carry Russian gas to Europe. The move adds to questions about whether the United States and Germany are on the same page over the $11 billion project – a crucial issue as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in a pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin . In 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/nordstream-gas-usa-idAFL3N2N7209, Washington imposed sanctions on those involved in laying the pipeline, Nord Stream 2.

  • Boris Johnson: Ukraine is biggest security crisis Europe has faced for decades

    The Prime Minister warned the next few days would be the most dangerous moment in the crisis with Russia over Ukraine.

  • President Biden Pokes Fun at Trump's Disdain for Windmills: 'I Know They Cause Cancer — Bad Joke!'

    Biden couldn’t resist taking a swipe at his predecessor, who has repeatedly complained about windmills killing birds, making noise and more

  • Scrapping self-isolation is political statement not based on science – expert

    Professor Tim Spector said he believed that other countries will stick with four or five days of isolation for people with Covid.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Canada's Isabelle Weidemann a multi-medallist in Beijing with speedskating silver

    BEIJING — Finding joy in the drudgery of distance training helped Canada's Isabelle Weidemann become a multi-medallist at the 2022 Winter Olympics. The 26-year-old speedskater from Ottawa won silver in Thursday's 5,000 metres five days after she earned bronze in the 3,000. Weidemann will skate for a third medal Tuesday in the women's team pursuit alongside Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais. Treating training reps required for the 5k and 3k like a chore wore on Weidemann. The combination of the

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Olympic dad goes viral for NSFW interview after daughter's historic gold medal

    When your daughter wins her country's first-ever gold medal at the Winter Olympics, you can say whatever you want.

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Canada opens Olympic men's hockey tournament with win over Germany

    Ben Street had a goal and an assist as Canada's Olympic men's hockey team stormed out of the gate early before cruising to a 5-1 victory over Germany on Thursday at the Beijing Games. Alex Grant, Daniel Winnik, Maxim Noreau and Jordan Weal also scored in both countries' tournament opener, while Eric O'Dell and Kent Johnson added two assists each. Edward Pasquale made 23 saves. Tobias Rieder replied for Germany, which upset another group of Canadian non-NHLers in the semifinals of the 2018 Olympi

  • Hyland scores 22 points, Nuggets beat Knicks 132-115

    DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Review: Winter Games compete for viewers against time difference, Olympic fatigue

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — The Olympics used to be something that happened every four years. Just six months after the delayed Summer Games from Tokyo, however, some viewers may not be ready to let the Games begin again. These 2022 Winter Games in Beijing face more hurdles than just Olympic burnout. For one thing, with new streaming platforms available in the last few years, there is a lot more competition for eyeballs. Broadcast TV just isn't the viewer magnet it once was. Canada's host broadcaster CBC h

  • Nash says Nets not trading Harden before trade deadline

    DENVER (AP) — James Harden is staying put with the Brooklyn Nets. Coach Steve Nash gave a direct answer when asked before the team's game at Denver on Sunday if the team was definitely not trading the former MVP before Thursday's deadline. “Yes, that’s correct,” Nash said. “I’ve talked to James, he wants to be here. He wants to be here long term as well, so I don’t think anything’s changed other than noise from the outside. "James wants to be here, we’re building with James and we think we have

  • Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

    Canada was all over the podium in men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.