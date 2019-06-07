Johnson: Wales will have to deal with the pressure at Rugby World Cup

Former England skipper Martin Johnson believes the pressure of a World Cup could prove too much for Wales as the Six Nations champions attempt to emulate this year’s Grand Slam success in Japan.

Johnson, who captained England to victory at the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia, is convinced Wales lack the experience, knowledge and big-game know-how to lift the World Cup.

Warren Gatland’s side are in outstanding form, with a run of 14 consecutive Test wins, culminating in a third Six Nations Grand Slam during his time in charge, but Johnson insists it will be nigh-on impossible to extend their national record in Japan this autumn.

“What happened in the Six Nations will seem like a different decade by the time we get to the World Cup,” said Land Rover ambassador Johnson, who was speaking at this season’s Premiership Final where he met hundreds of youngsters from the national grassroots initiative, the Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup.

“You don’t go into the games in autumn thinking, well we played great in February, so it’ll be fine.

“It’s all to be done on the day and you have to deal with the pressure of the World Cup and the size of the tournament.

“They played well and won the Six Nations, but they played two of their bigger games at home and that makes a huge difference.

“The Six Nations is a very emotional tournament where you play in front of 60 or 70 thousand home supporters going crazy, but World Cups are different with a bit more of a neutral feel.”

Wales’ remarkable Grand Slam success has put them alongside the likes of defending World Cup champions New Zealand as favourites for the title, but Johnson believes this year’s tournament could be one of the most competitive we’ve ever seen.

“You could make a good case for multiple teams to do well at this year’s tournament,” he added.

“I think you can still make a very strong case for the All Blacks – they should get into the last four at the very least, but you don’t know what’s going to happen on any given day in these big games.

“If you took Australia, South Africa, Wales, Ireland, France, England and Argentina in a bag and pull out a game, right now you wouldn’t be convinced about what the result was going to be.

“When you add into the mix that it’s out in Japan it becomes more difficult to predict, because no one is really used to playing in those conditions.

“It’s great for the spectator. There’s nothing more boring than knowing exactly which team will win.”

