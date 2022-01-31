Johnson will urge Putin to ‘step back from the brink’ in Ukraine

Boris Johnson said he will urge Vladimir Putin to “step back from the brink” when the pair hold crisis talks over Ukraine this week.

The Prime Minister said an invasion of Ukraine would be “an absolute disaster for the world”.

Mr Johnson is expected to visit the region with no sign of the tensions fuelled by the Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine easing.

Local residents train close to Kyiv, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Speaking to reporters in Essex, Mr Johnson said: “What I will say to President Putin, as I have said before, is that I think we really all need to step back from the brink.

“I think Russia needs to step back from the brink.

“I think that an invasion of Ukraine, any incursion into Ukraine beyond the territory that Russia has already taken in 2014 would be an absolute disaster for the world, and above all it would be a disaster for Russia.”

Mr Johnson said that any Russian invasion would be “bitterly and bloodily resisted” by the Ukrainian people.