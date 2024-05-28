Johnson-Thompson & Hodgkinson in GB team for Euros

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won her second heptathlon world title in Budapest last year [Getty Images]

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Olympic 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson have been named in the British team for next month's European Athletics Championships in Rome.

World 400m silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith and world 100m bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes are also included in the 72-strong team.

Rising star Molly Caudery, crowned world indoor champion in March, is joined in the women's pole vault by Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw.

The European Championships take place over six days from 7-12 June, beginning eight weeks before the start of the athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Head coach Paula Dunn said: "For some athletes, winning a medal in Rome will be the perfect preparation for the Olympics, for others, competing here will provide a benchmark as to where they are knowing that their peak performance needs to come at the start of August."

Former world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, who is entered in the women's 100m, fellow sprinter Daryll Neita and world indoor 800m silver medallist Jemma Reekie all feature in a strong British team.

At the previous European Championships in 2022, Great Britain won 20 medals - including six golds.

Hughes, the reigning 200m champion, has chosen to compete over 100m in Rome, having won silver in that event behind Italy's Marcell Jacobs two years ago.

Hodgkinson (women's 800m) and Hudson-Smith (men's 400m) will seek to defend their European titles, as will the men's 4x100m and 4x400m relay teams.

However, reigning women's 1500m champion Laura Muir, and men's 1500m world champion Josh Kerr, are among those who will not compete.