Johnson tests hand while gaining experience during Indy test

  • Jimmie Johnson puts on his helmet during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    1/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Jimmie Johnson puts on his helmet during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Jimmie Johnson pulls out of the pits during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    2/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Jimmie Johnson pulls out of the pits during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    3/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Romain Grosjean, of France, left, talks with Marco Andretti during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    4/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Romain Grosjean, of France, left, talks with Marco Andretti during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Alex Palou, of Spain, climbs into his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    5/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Alex Palou, of Spain, climbs into his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    6/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jimmie Johnson, left, talks with a crew member during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    7/7

    IndyCar Testing Auto Racing

    Jimmie Johnson, left, talks with a crew member during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jimmie Johnson puts on his helmet during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jimmie Johnson pulls out of the pits during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Scott Dixon, of New Zealand, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Romain Grosjean, of France, left, talks with Marco Andretti during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Alex Palou, of Spain, climbs into his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Helio Castroneves, of Brazil, sits in his car during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Jimmie Johnson, left, talks with a crew member during IndyCar auto racing testing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MICHAEL MAROT
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jimmie Johnson
    Jimmie Johnson
    American racing driver

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson looked every bit like a four-time race winner on Indianapolis Motor Speedway's historic oval Wednesday.

Only this time, his blue No. 48 was an Indy car turning laps in excess of 215 mph.

The seven-time NASCAR champion climbed as high No. 3 on the daily speed chart before finishing the first of two Indianapolis 500 test sessions pain free. He told reporters he has been feeling good since doctors surgically inserted a screw into his broken right hand on April 11.

“I was surprised with how big the screw was but the pain was just gone in such a short time after the surgery," Johnson said on pit road. “But I didn't have any soft tissue issues, either."

The 46-year-old Johnson still took some precautions — wearing protective padding over a wrap around his injured hand. It certainly didn't slow down his car or his learning curve.

Johnson noted the ovals he avoided in his inaugural IndyCar season last year put less force on his hand than the Long Beach street course, where he drove with a splint after suffering the injury in a practice crash, or than he might endure at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama on May 1.

Johnson made his first IndyCar oval start last month at Texas where he posted his best finish, sixth, since switching series. Now Johnson is back at Indianapolis finally competing against some of the biggest names in the sport — four-time 500 champion Helio Castroneves, longtime fan favorite Tony Kanaan and six-time IndyCar champ Scott Dixon.

Not surprisingly, Johnson exceeded expectations on a a chilly, windy day that began with a 90-minute delay amid morning rain. And when the green flag finally waved, 2016 Indy 500 champ Alexander Rossi spun his No. 27 car in the warmup lane.

Amid those tricky conditions, Johnson still posted the eighth-fastest non-tow lap in the first of three two-hour testing windows — one for veterans, one for rookies and refresher courses, and one for everybody. Two-time 500 winner Juan Pablo Montoya and Marco Andretti, the 2020 Indy pole winner and 2006 race runner-up, were among the eight drivers in the second group.

“When the weather is like this, so cold, everyone's car is looking great,” said Castroneves, the Brazilian who became the fourth member of the four-time winners club last May. “But it's great to start with the test, even with the weather.”

Johnson, of course, is quite familiar with ovals after spending 20 seasons in NASCAR. Among his 83 wins were four at the Brickyard.

The difference: Until Texas last month, he'd never turned laps at such high speeds, especially at Indy.

Yet he looked every bit as comfortable as Dixon, the New Zealand star, anticipated long before Johnson announced he intended to make his first Indy 500 start May 29.

“I think seeing him here last year and seeing T.K. get in the car, you already knew he made his decision," said Dixon, Johnson's teammate with Chip Ganassi Racing. “It just took him a little longer to say it.”

Where exactly Johnson will be in five weeks remains to be seen.

Another test is set for Thursday and Johnson plans to be right back on the track for more drivng.

“These two days are kind of freebies for us,” Johnson said. “We shouldn't be making any excuses come Memorial Day and I think we'll be OK.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • OG Anunoby breaks down fourth-quarter surge vs. Sixers

    OG Anunoby discussed finding his game in the fourth quarter of Toronto’s Game 2 loss to the 76ers, How officiating is forcing the Raptors to guard Joel Embiid differently than in the regular season, and what he’s looking forward to about returning to Toronto for Game 3. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors role players have no answers in disappointing Game 2 loss

    With injuries mounting to key Raptors contributors, Toronto needed its role players to step up big in Game 2. For the most part, that didn't happen.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.