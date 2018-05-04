Johnson tackling winless streak one race at a time DOVER, Del. If it were as simple as good vibes producing great results, Californian Jimmie Johnson would be a sure-bet to end a 33-race trophy drought at Dover this weekend. MORE: Full schedule at Dover Is Johnson king of the Monster Mile? But it takes more than just positive energy. Yes, Johnson, 42, …

DOVER, Del. — If it were as simple as good vibes producing great results, Californian Jimmie Johnson would be a sure-bet to end a 33-race trophy drought at Dover this weekend.

But it takes more than just positive energy. Yes, Johnson, 42, conceded, he is encouraged by a string of three consecutive top-12 finishes entering the weekend. And he always feels a sense of calm arriving at the notoriously tough “Monster Mile,” where he has been absolutely dominant over the course of his career. Eleven trophies will do that for you. He is one shy of having as many Dover wins as Sunday‘s entire starting field — combined.

“With it being my best track and the love I have for this place, I‘m always excited to come, but trying to get the No. 48 [Lowe‘s for Pros] car back into Victory Lane, I can take a little pressure off myself here knowing that the rhythm-style and the way you drive this track and the set-up for the car,” Johnson said Friday.

“We‘ll get it close, and history shows that. Hopefully we get it perfect and we can have the day that we really want to have and get back to Victory Lane. But it does take a little pressure off me knowing that this is my best track and knowing that this is my favorite track.”

As he spoke Friday morning from the track, Johnson was his typically calm, optimistic and realistic self. And in the midst of everyone else‘s “concerns” that he hasn‘t won since the Dover spring race last year — the longest time in his career between wins – he also issued a good reminder for his fans and the race pundits to stay calm.

His historic tally of 11 wins at Dover, his seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup championships — including an unprecedented five straight from 2006-2010 — are remarkable accomplishments.

And with 83 wins — nearly twice as many as the next closest active driver — Johnson is a single victory from tying NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip on the all-time list. That big number could come this week.

“I think I‘m doomed, regardless, right now,” Johnson acknowledged, a bit tongue in cheek. He added, “I mean it doesn‘t matter the track or the result unless it‘s a win, and lots of wins.

“I think we have created an environment of very high expectations because of the success we‘ve had and I think people forget how special our run has been and we certainly want to get back into those ways and have it happen again. But history shows it doesn‘t happen very often. And we‘re very fortunate to harness lightning for a long stretch of time.

“The encouraging news is we are making our cars better each and every week. I‘m more of a realist in where we‘re at and what we‘re doing, and reflect back and think damn, we had it really good for a while and it was really special. But we‘re a victim of our own success, and I hope to create the headlines that we want and the headlines being along the lines of, ‘Well, they should have won. It was Dover.’”



