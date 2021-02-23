Johnson is subdued but his dog is causing havoc. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?

Marina Hyde
·6 min read

“I won’t be buccaneering with people’s lives.” I think you dropped an “any more”, prime minister. But hey – let’s not tell our sad stories. Last night was the big roadmap press conference, where Boris Johnson looked into our eyes and told us he just wanted to take things slowly. He respects us too damn much for anything else.

I know we’re supposed to say better-late-than-never, but honestly – there is something slightly galling about being lectured by this guy on the next long weeks and months of serious caution. I’m not saying I want to tear the pants out of it – fine, I want to completely tear the pants out of it – but you can see why the pace of release feels confusingly slow to some people. This, alas, is inevitable when you’re governed by a prime minister who doesn’t like to set boundaries.

For pretty much the entire pandemic, right up until about 10 minutes ago, Johnson has been the teacher who wants to be cool. You know the type – messes his hair up and calls you “mate”. High-fives you when you get a right answer but claims that, in many ways, there are no wrong answers. Tells you to call him by his first name. Deals with early speculative breaches in discipline by announcing he’s not going to send you to the headmaster, mate, because he comes at this stuff from different angles. Tells you to rip out the introduction to your pandemic textbooks.

Insists he’s the same as you guys and totally gets what you’re going through, in fact he actually feels it more deeply. Claims to have been expelled from three schools as a teen. Says he hates teaching because he’s “about freedom”. Rides a dirt bike. Raps Cardi B. Chaperones a school trip where 47 pupils die.

So yes, it was quite the spectacle watching Johnson come through Downing Street’s Sars in their Eyes double doors and indicate that tonight, he was going to play the calm, authoritative setter of boundaries. Sorry, sir, but don’t act like you didn’t kill half of year 11.

The question on many people’s lips – who on earth is this guy and what has he done with Boris Johnson? – made it off the lips of the Daily Mail’s political editor, who inquired of the PM: “What’s happened to you? Have you become a gloomster?”

It was at this point that Johnson said the buccaneering thing, and something about “the crocus of hope”, and spring coming “both literally and metaphorically” (such a fabled wordsmith). He also claimed that “if you’d told me a few months ago” he’d be able to unlock at even this pace, then “I’d have struggled to believe you”. Righto. Was this the few months ago that you were saying it would be normal by Christmas? Or the few months ago when you were refusing to lockdown despite it being blindingly obvious that it was urgent and necessary and that your failure to do it was going to cost thousands of lives and condemn us to months longer under the restrictions we’re in now? Or the even fewer months ago when you were unlocking for Christmas? Or maybe one of the months in between? Or since?

Whichever it was, it’s slightly unfortunate that at the same time Downing Street’s training and makeover team are wheeling out this new, nerd-adjacent version of Johnson, the backstage machinations of his permanently dysfunctional court are spilling out in public. Disunity in his save-the-union unit has seen two resignations in the past fortnight, with one departed special adviser’s allies claiming it was on Carrie Symonds’ instructions that Johnson furiously accused him of briefing against Michael Gove. Meanwhile, Johnson appointed unelected Brexit negotiator David Frost a minister, apparently to stop him from walking too.

Well now. I don’t think we can pay the slightest attention to some unelected spads or unelected ministers criticising the prime minister’s partner for being unelected. As for the Bow Group’s call for an inquiry into Symonds’ influence on government, it’s always great to hear from people who hail from the wing of the Tory party that believes a wife is someone who brings up your children in the country, while you groom your 19-year-old researcher in London.

Much more diverting is all the drama concerning Dilyn the dog, who is reportedly being used by Islington blogger Dominic Cummings “to fight a proxy war against the PM’s fiancee”. I can’t believe that a) a nation run like this has the highest death toll in Europe and b) Dominic has time for briefings, having by now surely been snapped up by one of the big Silicon Valley companies.

And yet I read that Cummings reportedly holds a grudge against the Jack Russell cross, after it humped his leg at a No 10 away day. There is more – much more. The dog is said to have caused expensive damage to Chequers antiques, while according to the Mail “one visitor claims to have seen Dilyn ‘mount’ a stool made from the foot of an elephant shot by US president Teddy Roosevelt”. Take a moment – I know I did.

In the Downing Street garden, Dilyn is said to have cocked his leg on some spad’s handbag. “Dilyn is a much-put-upon animal who in a non-Covid world would have had his balls chopped off long ago,” a No 10 aide explained to the Sunday Times. “It’s not his fault that he is a bit exuberant.” Right. Are we still talking about the dog?

And that was when it hit me. Maybe we’re NOT still talking about the dog at all. In a very literal, very metaphorical sense – stay with this – is it possible that Boris Johnson’s old larrikin spirit has transferred itself into Dilyn the dog?

Let’s look at the evidence. We have a prime minister who suddenly appears vaguely housebroken. Meanwhile, we have a sexually incontinent dog who will fuck anything – even a trophy pouffe, or Dominic Cummings – and who is being extensively briefed against by factions unhappy with his performance. It’s surely the classic bodyswap comedy: “When he ingests a plot device, a struggling UK prime minister ends up in the body of his own resourceful and appealing rescue dog – and vice versa!”

Think about it. It’s literally (and metaphorically) the only explanation that makes sense. That wild thing you see in the photographs, dragging Johnson round his daily Buckingham Palace runs, is actually Johnson himself. It was Johnson who pissed on the lady’s handbag – huge Bullingdon Club energy, let’s face it – and it was Johnson who wrecked the Chequers furniture and had it off with an elephant foot. The creature behind the lectern who’s been trained to say “data not dates” for a chocolate drop is actually Dilyn.

Look, I don’t know the trailer line for a paranormal state of affairs that’s going to have to divert me till June. “Becoming a dog made him a man.” “Can you teach an old prime minister new tricks?” But I do know that these types of movie transformation are always the route to self-examination, radical self-discovery and significantly deeper empathy – which is certainly the other one-way journey the prime minister should be currently embarking upon.

  • Marina Hyde is a Guardian columnist


Latest Stories

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Cam Newton shuns retirement talk: 'There aren't 32 guys better than me'

    "Hell yes," Newton said about a potential return to New England.

  • Wizards win 5th straight, hold off Lakers 127-124 in OT

    Bradley Beal scored six of his 33 points in overtime, and the Wizards extended their longest winning streak in three years with a 127-124 victory over the slumping Lakers.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • Mariners CEO resigns after 'inappropriate' comments at speaking engagement

    Kevin Mather's tenure with the Mariners is over after 25 years.

  • Aaron Rodgers to guest host 10 episodes of 'Jeopardy!' in April

    Shailene Woodley confirmed to Jimmy Fallon on Monday night that she is in fact engaged to Aaron Rodgers.

  • Palat, Stamkos, Hedman help Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2

    Ondrej Palat snapped a tie 8:04 into the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 on Monday night.

  • Vanessa Bryant slams Meek Mill for 'extremely insensitive' lyric referencing Kobe

    "This lacks respect and tact."

  • Artemi Panarin takes leave from Rangers, denies allegations from Russian news outlet

    Artemi Panarin has been outspoken in his opposition of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Colts' Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Coyotes rally from 3 goals down to beat Ducks 4-3

    Christian Dvorak scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a testy game Monday night.

  • Are the Raptors back? It sure looks that way

    After a bumpy start to the season, the red-hot Toronto Raptors seem to have finally hit their stride.

  • Stocks climb as experts eye $28B per year in sports bets

    Stocks are heating up as investors await the legalization of single-sports gambling in Canada.

  • J.D. Martinez arrives at Red Sox camp in tipsy Tom Brady shirt

    2021 goals: Be like the GOAT.

  • Nurse happy for Finch, the latest Raptors assistant to earn NBA head coach job

    Four months after he lost Nate Bjorkgren to the Indiana Pacers, Nick Nurse finds himself short an assistant coach once again.

  • Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Jazz set records for 3s in 132-110 rout of Hornets

    The Jazz made a franchise record 28 3pt FGs as they defeated the Hornets, 132-110, in Utah.

  • Leafs' Jake Muzzin out after suffering broken facial bone on play vs. Canadiens

    The Maple Leafs' defensive depth will be tested for the first time this season.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    NYON, Switzerland — UEFA appointed a disciplinary investigator on Tuesday to look at allegations Zlatan Ibrahimovic was racially abused when AC Milan played at Red Star Belgrade last week. Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during the Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him. The alleged abuse targeted Ibrahimovic’s Balkan family roots. He was born in Sweden to parents from Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Croatia. Though no tickets were sold to fans for the round of 32 game, Red Star club officials and guests were in the main stand. UEFA disciplinary rules hold home clubs responsible for incidents inside their stadium. UEFA gave no timetable for its investigator to report to the disciplinary committee. Milan hosts the second leg on Thursday after drawing in Belgrade 2-2. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • 'Nothing special': Guardiola downplays Champions League hype

    It’s a decade since Pep Guardiola won the Champions League. If that already feels an absurdly long time for someone widely feted as the greatest active soccer manager, consider that Guardiola hasn’t even reached the final across those 10 years despite leading the top teams in Spain, Germany and England in that period. So, can his latest iteration at Manchester City — a relentless, record-shattering team closing in on another English Premier League title — end the wait? Guardiola, at least in public, is trying not to get caught up in the hype. “It’s nothing special, nothing different,” Guardiola said of the Champions League on Tuesday, a day before City plays Borussia Moenchengladbach in the first leg of the round of 16. Pushed repeatedly about the significance of the Champions League — surely, for example, it is bigger than the English League Cup? — Guardiola used the same old mantra, in a clear attempt to take the pressure off both him and City. “We’re going to play the game tomorrow like we played the last games, and I would say the whole season in all competitions,” he said. “Nothing special. It’s a football game. Ninety minutes. “We’re going to do a good game, to try to continue and get a good result, and afterward think about West Ham (in the Premier League), Saturday, 12:30. That’s the target. The same process mentally.” It’s understandable why Guardiola is trying to keep a lid on expectations, considering the pain City has gone through attempting to become European champion for the first time after years of heavy spending under its Abu Dhabi ownership. Since the Spaniard arrived in 2016, City has been eliminated by Monaco in the last 16, Liverpool then Tottenham in the quarterfinals and then — perhaps most disappointingly — Lyon in a one-legged quarterfinal last season. Guardiola has been accused of overthinking his tactics for knockout games, like when he changed formation to match Lyon’s in August — serving only to undermine the strengths of his own team because he was preoccupied by a more limited opponent, at least on paper. On Tuesday, Guardiola hinted that such overthinking might be a thing of the past. “We are going to prepare the game like a normal game,” he said. “We are going to treat Moenchengladbach as a team like we have done against Arsenal, like against Liverpool, like Everton, like against Tottenham (in recent Premier League matches). “We’re not going to change absolutely anything — little details to adapt a little what they are, but it’s not different to what we do most of the time in the Premier League.” Giving extra hope that this finally might be Guardiola’s — and indeed City’s — season is a defence that was the tightest of all the teams in the group stage, conceding just one goal in six games, and proving almost impenetrable domestically. During a 13-match winning run in the Premier League which has earned the team a 10-point lead with 13 games remaining, City has let in just three goals. It’s only seven goals conceded in 25 games in all competitions since City was last defeated on Nov. 21 — at Tottenham 2-0. The off-season signing of Portugal centre back Ruben Dias from Benfica has been huge, his impact being compared to that of Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. Like Van Dijk, Dias — despite being just 23 — is a natural leader and a calming influence to those around him. Fellow centre back John Stones has clearly benefitted from the presence of Dias and is in the best form of his career. Attacking full back Joao Cancelo has also been offering a new dimension to the team with his position sense and creativity. “It’s full credit to our manager,” City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday. “He adjusted the right things at the right time. He saw that something was wrong, something was a bit missing and adjusted a couple of things in terms of how we defend and how we play with the ball. “That’s why he is the best manager in the world. It’s incredible. I never thought, to be honest, in December about where we are now in February.” Guardiola’s disappointing recent record in the Champions League stretches back to before his time at City, when he was eliminated in the semifinals in all three seasons he coached Bayern Munich (2014-16). Both of his Champions League titles came with Barcelona, in 2009 and ’11. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press