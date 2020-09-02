Johnson and Starmer clash over IRA during PMQs

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer have clashed over IRA allegations made during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Labour leader Sir Keir called on Mr Johnson to “have the decency” to withdraw a remark made about him relating to the IRA.

The Prime Minister accused Sir Keir of having “supported an IRA-condoning politician” by serving in former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s frontbench team.

Mr Corbyn, who has supported Irish republicanism, said in a 2017 interview with Sky News: “I condemn all the bombing by both the loyalists and the IRA.”

Mr Johnson told the Commons: “This is a leader of the opposition who supported an IRA-condoning politician who wanted to get out of Nato and now says absolutely nothing.”

Mr Johnson’s comments were cut off by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who called for order.

Sir Keir demanded Mr Johnson withdraw his comments relating to the IRA, adding: “Before I go on, the Prime Minister said something about the IRA and I want him to take it back.

“I worked in Northern Ireland for five years with the Police Service of Northern Ireland bringing peace.

“I prosecuted, as director of public prosecutions, serious terrorists – for five years working with the intelligence and security forces and with the police in Northern Ireland.

“I ask the Prime Minister to have the decency to withdraw that comment.”

The Speaker asked if the Prime Minister wanted to withdraw his allegation he made about Sir Keir.

Mr Johnson replied: “I listened to the protestations of the right honourable gentleman and think they have would have been more in order throughout the long years in which he supported a leader of the Labour Party (Mr Corbyn)…”

Sir Lindsay then signalled for Mr Johnson to sit down.

In response, Sir Keir said: “When the Prime Minister has worked with the intelligence and security forces prosecuting criminals and terrorists he can lecture me.

“I asked him to do the decent thing, but doing the decent thing and this Prime Minister don’t go together.”

A Number 10 spokesman later said outside the chamber: “I think the point the PM was making in PMQs was that Sir Keir Starmer was willing to serve in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet despite the then-Labour leader’s appalling record of sympathising for the IRA.”

Earlier, during Northern Ireland questions, shadow Northern Ireland secretary Louise Haigh called for ministers to deliver the funding to secure the future of the Peace Foundation.

Warrington Peace Centre was set up following the deaths of Tim Parry and Johnathan Ball in the 1993 Warrington bombing.

Johnathan was three and Tim was 12 when the IRA exploded two bombs in Warrington on March 20 1993.

Tim’s parents, Colin and Wendy, set up their own charity 1995 to work for peace, and the centre was established in 2000. Part of its work is to provide a free national support service for victims of terrorism in the UK, including trauma-informed health and wellbeing services.

She told the Commons: “Yesterday would have been the 40th birthday of Tim Parry who along with three-year-old Johnathan Ball was killed by an IRA bomb in Warrington in 1993.

“The Peace Foundation set up in their name supports victims of terrorism nationwide but at the end of this month, that service will close unless ministers deliver on the funding they have promised in this House.

