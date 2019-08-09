Johnson stands by Blaney comments: "I got dumped and I was upset"

Johnson isn't backing down from what he said either.

After he and Ryan Blaney collided while battling for a position inside the top-ten, the seven-time champion confronted the Team Penske driver. He later gave an incensed interview to NBCSN, commenting on Blaney's 'quivering lip.'

“It was an observation, it was happening, I didn’t hear a lot of details that I expected to hear and I could have gone into a much more intense line of thought in said a lot more that would have been a lot more damaging to him that saying his lip was quivering," he said Friday at Michigan. "I don’t understand the sensitivity to that or why it’s such a big deal. His lip was quivering and he didn’t have a lot to say. It’s one of the facts that took place in the conversation.”

Johnson still feels he got driven through and responded accordingly.

"I was pissed off, I was crashed, I got drove through. Plain and simple. I don’t care how it looks or how it’s perceived. I got dumped and I was upset. The way I was raised and I went racing was when something like that happens you go talk to the guy. I was taught not to use my car as a weapon, go out and try to crash a guy back. Fighting is really not my thing either unless I have to defend myself, so I went there and talked to the guy and hoped to hear a different side of the story than what I thought took place in the car. So that’s the way I was raised in racing and the way I handled it."

The veteran driver sits in a precarious position in the standings, currently tied for the final spot in the playoffs with four races remaining in the regular season.