Johnson, Spurs to visit Green, Rockets

San Antonio Spurs (9-20, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (9-20, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston hosts San Antonio in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Rockets are 5-15 against Western Conference opponents. Houston has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spurs are 1-3 against opponents from the Southwest Division. San Antonio is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 9 the Spurs won 118-109 led by 32 points from Keldon Johnson, while Jabari Smith Jr. scored 23 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Porter Jr. is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 22.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 assists for the Spurs. Johnson is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 4-6, averaging 108.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points.

INJURIES:

Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (ankle), Blake Wesley: out (knee), Josh Richardson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press