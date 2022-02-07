Johnson sets ‘tough’ targets to cut waits for cancer diagnosis

Boris Johnson has said the Government is setting “tough targets” for dealing with the NHS backlog in England amid frustration at delays in the publication of its Covid recovery plan.

Speaking during a visit to a hospital in Kent, the Prime Minister said the “vast majority” of patients who suspect they have cancer should get a diagnosis within 28 days.

He said that, from March of next year, nobody should have to wait more than two months for a cancer diagnosis, with further announcements expected this week.

However, ministers faced criticism that they have still not released the full national recovery plan for dealing with the backlog in hospital waiting lists which many had expected on Monday.

Labour said the country is “paying the price” for the the crisis over Mr Johnson’s leadership following the interim Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street.

It followed reports that the Treasury had refused to sign off on the plan without firmer targets for getting waiting lists down.

Visiting the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Mr Johnson said they are putting “huge sums” into the NHS and it is essential to ensure they deliver for patients and for the taxpayer.

“We are now working with the NHS to set some tough targets so that we are able to deliver for the patient and also for the taxpayer,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“Those are very tough targets. We’ve got to make sure that the NHS delivers them.”

He said a new website will enable patients waiting for an operation to see if they can get it done more quickly somewhere where the waiting lists are lower, and, if so, to take advantage of that.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government has failed to come up with a recovery plan just as the country needs one.

“It’s yet more evidence of the chaos, incompetence – particularly of the last three or four months where everybody’s been embroiled in allegations about partygate,” he said.

“There is a price for that, and the price is the Government not getting on with the job.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the country is paying the price for the ‘chaos’ in No 10 (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The Government saying ‘We need more time’ is not going to cut very much ice with those people on the waiting lists.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, who now chairs the Commons Health and Social Care Committee, said the delay to the plan was “extremely disappointing”.

“There appears to be an argument about targets which are the last thing the NHS needs: instead they should be discussing where we are going to find the 4,000 additional doctors needed to address the backlog,” he said.

The claims come amid reports of heightened tensions between No 10 and the Treasury, with suspicions among MPs that Mr Sunak is manoeuvring for a leadership challenge if Mr Johnson is ousted.

Last week the Chancellor publicly distanced himself from Mr Johnson’s attack on Sir Keir for failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions – a claims that has been widely discredited.

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, who previously advised Tony Blair, said the situation in Downing Street was reminiscent of the end of the Blair years.

“Increasingly getting the sense that Johnson now faces the same (but more intense and short term) challenge Tony Blair had in his third term,” he tweeted.

“Namely that HMT is loath to agree to any No 10 plans involving money as the Chancellor sees these as opportunistic and wasted on a dying administration.”

Mr Taylor said it was “frustrating” that the recovery plan was not yet out and warned against any attempt to impose “unrealistic” targets on the health service.

“It is really important that we are accountable for public money that is spent, but the danger is that, if you take on targets that are unrealistic, you end up skewing clinical priorities in pursuit of those targets,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid meanwhile denied the Treasury was responsible for holding up the plan and said any targets would be based on clinical need.

“We have got a plan, it is being finalised right now, it will be published very soon,” he told the Today programme.

“We will have some kinds of targets in the new elective recovery plan. Those targets have to be based on clinical need and something that we believe across Government can be delivered.”