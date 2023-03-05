Johnson scores two, Nottingham Forest and Everton draw 2-2

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brennan Johnson's hot streak continued as the Nottingham Forest forward scored twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The home team twice fought back to deny Everton and share the points at the City Ground, with Johnson making it five goals in his last seven league games.

First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put Everton on course for a third win in six games under manager Sean Dyche.

But Johnson twice evened the score in a clash between two relegation-fighting teams.

The result meant Everton was denied the chance to climb out of the bottom three.

Gray put the visitors ahead with a 10th-minute penalty, but Johnson equalized in the 19th.

Doucoure then headed Everton back in front in the 29th to give his team a halftime lead and something to defend after the break.

Johnson, however, is enjoying an impressive run of form and struck again to make it 2-2.

The draw also ensured Forest’s unbeaten run at home extends to nine matches, with the team's form at the City Ground likely to be a telling factor in whether it stays up this season.

