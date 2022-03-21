Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

  • Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    1/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and guard Josh Richardson (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    2/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and guard Josh Richardson (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    3/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    4/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, is congratulated by teammate Devontae Cacok, after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    5/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, is congratulated by teammate Devontae Cacok, after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza, center, dives for a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins, left, and guard Josh Richardson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    6/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza, center, dives for a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins, left, and guard Josh Richardson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich talks with his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    7/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich talks with his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
    8/8

    Johnson scores off missed FT, Spurs beat Curry-less Warriors

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, top, watches from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and guard Josh Richardson (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) shoots against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) celebrates after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson, left, is congratulated by teammate Devontae Cacok, after making the winning basket against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors guard Chris Chiozza, center, dives for a loose ball against San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins, left, and guard Josh Richardson, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
San Antonio Spurs head coach Greg Popovich talks with his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Sunday, March 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Golden State Warriors
    Golden State Warriors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Antonio Spurs
    San Antonio Spurs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Keldon Johnson
    Keldon Johnson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Klay Thompson
    Klay Thompson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Keldon Johnson scored off a rebound of a missed free throw with three-tenths of a second left to give the San Antonio Spurs a 110-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

Jakob Poeltl made the first of two free throws to it at 108 with 2.4 seconds left. He missed the second off the back iron, but Johnson grabbed the rebound and converted the winner.

Klay Thompson missed a 3-pointer from the right corner as time expired.

Josh Richardson led the Spurs with 25 points, and Dejounte Murray had 19.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points, and Thompson had 24 Golden State. Playing their first game since losing Stephen Curry to a left foot injury, the third-place Warriors dropped 1 1/2 games behind second-place Memphis and 10 1/2 games back of NBA-leading Phoenix.

Golden State appeared in good shape when Andrew Wiggins was fouled with three seconds left and the game tied at 107. He made his first free throw, but missed the second. Kevon Looney was called for a loose-ball foul on Poeltl, setting up the closing sequence.

Draymond Green was in the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time since returning from a calf injury last week, but he was ejected in the third quarter after getting called for two technicals in an eight-second span.

San Antonio led 36-22 at the end of the first period on the strength of 59.1% shooting. But Poole and Thompson combined for 15 points in the second quarter and the Warriors cut it to 63-57 at halftime.

TIP-INS

Spurs: Devin Vassell raced downcourt and hit a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer. . Lonnie Walker IV remained out with back spasms. The guard left Friday night in a loss to New Orleans in the first quarter.

Warriors: Golden State got Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica back. Moses Moody (right shoulder) remained out for the Warriors. . Green returned to the starting lineup after coming off the bench in his first two games back from a calf injury . Otto Porter Jr. had a career-high 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT

Spurs: At Portland on Wednesday night.

Warriors: At Orlando on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • Mikaël Kingsbury downs rival Horishima in dual moguls for World Cup season title

    Canadian freestyle skiing star Mikaël Kingsbury completed his spectacular season Saturday with a victory in dual moguls, one day after taking the single moguls event in Megève, France. Facing good friend and rival Ikuma Horishima in the final, Kingsbury scored a decisive victory after Horishima lost his balance on the second jump. Kingsbury, who hails from Deux-Montagnes, Que., added Crystal Globes in dual moguls and overall moguls as World Cup season champion after securing his spot atop the mo

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?