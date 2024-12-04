Johnson scores 27, Akron defeats Northern Kentucky 86-73

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson scored 27 points as Akron beat Northern Kentucky 86-73 on Tuesday night.

Johnson also contributed five assists for the Zips (5-2). James Okonkwo scored 17 points while going 5 of 5 and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Isaiah Gray had 13 points and shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Trey Robinson finished with 30 points for the Norse (2-6). Randall Pettus II added 11 points and three steals for Northern Kentucky. Sam Vinson also put up 11 points, six assists and two steals.

Gray led Akron in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 46-36 at the break. Akron extended its lead to 53-38 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Johnson scored a team-high 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

