Johnson runs for 2 TDs, UL Monroe beats Grambling 31-9

MONROE, La. (AP) -- Jabari Johnson broke two long runs for touchdowns and Louisiana-Monroe held Grambling scoreless in the second half as the Warhawks rolled to a 31-9 victory in the season opener Saturday night.

UL Monroe now has outscored Grambling 142-40 and is 4-0 against the Tigers. The Warhawks now are 10-0 against members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Johnson broke a 51-yard run for a touchdown with 5:42 left in the first quarter to give UL Monroe a lead it never surrendered. Grambling answered with :31 left in the first and Geremy Hickbottom threw a 15-yard touchdown to Lyndon Rash, but the Tigers missed the extra point and trailed 7-6 after one.

Caleb Evans hit Xavier Brown with a 16-yard score in the second quarter and Jacob Meeks added a 40-yard field goal and the Warhawks held a 17-9 lead at intermission. Austin Vaughn scored from the 1 and Johnson broke free for a 37-yard touchdown to start the fourth quarter to set the final margin.

Johnson finished with 173 yards on 10 carries for UL Monroe, which ran for 315 yards. Evans was 19 of 25 for 183 yards.

Grambling had 243 rushing yards but was kept out of the end zone. Hickbottom finished with 157 yards on 18-for-31 passing.