Johnson’s NI Protocol warning not completely unhelpful, says Mordaunt

Sophie Wingate, PA Political Correspondent
·6 min read

Boris Johnson’s warning over a deal to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol was not “completely unhelpful”, a senior Cabinet minister has said.

The former prime minister said overnight that dropping the Protocol Bill – which would empower the UK to unilaterally scrap parts of the treaty – would be a “great mistake”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Mr Johnson’s intervention would “remind the EU” of the Bill, which is seen by Brexiteers as a key bargaining chip with the bloc.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears on the cusp of reaching an agreement with the EU aimed at breaking the impasse over the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Ms Mordaunt stressed a deal must work for all communities in Northern Ireland and pass the seven tests set out by Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

On Mr Johnson’s remarks, she told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme: “Boris is being Boris.

“But I wouldn’t say this is a completely unhelpful intervention.”

It is “helpful to remind the EU of that Bill, and what this deal actually has to deliver”, she added.

But Mr Johnson faced accusations of “trying to wreck” any deal to “undermine” Mr Sunak, after a source close to ex-prime minister said on Saturday night that “his general thinking is that it would be a great mistake to drop the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill”.

Mr Johnson is “causing trouble” because he is “interested in becoming prime minister again”, Tory former chancellor George Osborne said.

“He wants to bring down Rishi Sunak and he will use any instrument to do it – and if the Northern Ireland negotiations are that instrument, he will pick that up and hit Mr Sunak over the head with it,” he told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show.

Labour former Northern Ireland secretary Lord Mandelson said: “There’s nothing that Boris Johnson is doing now or, indeed, throughout our recent history with the European Union that could possibly be described as helpful.

“He’s wrecking, he’s trying to wreck the thing because he’s opposed to the Prime Minister.”

A senior Government official indicated that a successful outcome would mean the Protocol Bill – tabled at Westminster under Mr Johnson’s leadership but paused when Mr Sunak entered No 10 – would no longer be required.

Coming out in support of Mr Johnson was Lord Frost, who negotiated the former PM’s original Brexit deal. He called for the Government to “push on with the Protocol Bill”.

Ms Mordaunt suggested a deal would not work unless the DUP supports it, which the party is unlikely to do if the European Court of Justice (ECJ) retains an oversight role in the region.

She said Mr Sunak had been focused in his negotiations on the “democratic deficit”, a term used by Northern Ireland unionists to describe the application of EU rules in the region without local politicians having a say.

The Commons Leader told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme: “It’s about the communities in Northern Ireland and particularly the seven tests the DUP have set out, which don’t explicitly mention the court. But clearly, they’re wanting to protect the integrity of the United Kingdom and they’re also wanting to be able to have a say over any future regulations.

“Those are the tests. This has to pass. If this deal does not pass those tests, it won’t work, it’s as simple as that.”

Brexit
Northern Ireland unionists argue that placing an effective trade border across the Irish Sea undermines the region’s place within the UK (Liam McBurney/PA)

Unionists oppose the Protocol, which was agreed to ensure free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit, as they claim that placing an effective border across the Irish Sea has weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

The DUP is blocking a government from being formed in Stormont in protest at the arrangements and said its tests must be met for its boycott to end.

“The deal that the Prime Minister is trying to negotiate at the moment is going to be a key part of getting the Assembly stood up again,” Ms Mordaunt said.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, the former business secretary, said he backed the DUP’s tests as “extremely reasonable”.

But Northern Ireland’s Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said that “irrespective” of the DUP’s tests, the “bottom line” for the majority of people in the region was retaining dual market access to the EU and UK in any deal.

The issue of the ECJ’s role should not be “blown out of all proportion”, she told Sky News.

“In order to remain part of the single market, there are certain things that we have to adapt to in Northern Ireland. One of those is where the final point of decision making on disputes will be.

“Unionism treat it as though it is a constitutional issue. Most businesses, I think most people, treat it as a pragmatic solution to a problem which needs to be resolved”.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak met with EU leaders in Germany in a weekend of frantic diplomacy to strike a deal on the NI Protocol (Ben Stansall/PA)

A UK-EU agreement has not yet been reached, Ms Mordaunt said, echoing the Prime Minister’s assessment that a deal was “by no means done” after he held further talks with EU leaders on Saturday.

The Commons leader said: “Both sides of the negotiations have said we’re not there yet. But those negotiations are still progressing and there are optimistic signs.”

There is speculation a deal could be presented to MPs as soon as this week.

Government whips and civil servants are preparing for the Prime Minister to talk to the Cabinet on Monday or Tuesday, with a statement to the Commons and a debate once there is a formal agreement, the Sunday Times reported.

Mr Johnson’s intervention has raised concerns over a potential rebellion by Eurosceptic Tory backbenchers if Mr Sunak’s changes are put to a vote in Parliament.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper reiterated that Labour would “provide political cover” for the Government in a vote.

She said the role of the ECJ had become a “big symbolic issue” for certain quarters of the Tory party, while Labour was more focused on a deal that “just simplifies the process for trade” and a “common sense approach”.

Latest Stories

  • QMJHL roundup: Gendron nets five goals as Olympiques thump Eagles

    GATINEAU, Que. — Alexis Gendron was a one-man show on Saturday afternoon. Gendron scored five goals to lead the Gatineau Olympiques past the Cape Breton Eagles 8-4 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action. His teammate Riley Kidney chipped in with five assists. Isaac Belliveau, Antonin Verreault and Zachary Dean had the other goals for the Olympiques (35-12-4-2). Goaltender Emerik Despatie stopped 25 shots. Samuel Johnson had two goals for the Eagles (21-29-3-1), while Olivier Houde and Luke

  • UK PM splashes cold water on prospects of quick trade deal

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday sought to dampen optimism about an imminent settlement in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland that has brought political turmoil to the region and clouded relations with the European Union. A recent flurry of meetings and diplomatic activity, including his own late-night dash to Belfast on Thursday night, has yet to yield an agreement, Sunak said during a question-and-answer session following his speech at a s

  • Penny Mordaunt says it is a 'myth' that strikes help anyone but Labour Party

    With more strikes looming in the coming weeks, Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt says she would "encourage people not to do it". Source: Sky News

  • Brexit warning from Boris Johnson is 'not completely unhelpful', says Penny Mordaunt

    Boris Johnson’s warning over Brexit is “not completely unhelpful”, Penny Mordaunt has said.

  • Man, 23, dies in car crash on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, N.S.

    GRAND LAKE STATION, N.S. — A 23-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash north of Halifax after his car left the highway and went into a ditch. The RCMP says the crash occurred on Highway 2 in Grand Lake Station, about 40 kilometres outside the city. Police say they responded to the crash at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Friday night, along with firefighters and paramedics. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened

  • NASA prepares for crewed Starliner test flight

    NASA prepares for crewed Starliner test flight

  • MSNBC Analyst Predicts Trump Will Seek Desperate Measures If Hit With Indictment

    Glenn Kirschner has previously predicted that the former president will be indicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

  • Lawmaker Bares Blow-By-Blow Of Marjorie Taylor Greene Spy Balloon 'S**tshow'

    "She's unbelievable... she made a total, absolute fool of herself," said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

  • Wagner Group releases graphic video of corpses in desperate plea for more ammunition

    The Wagner Group released a video of a stack of corpses on Friday to make a point about the shortage of ammunition it was facing, as its leader said he would risk arrest to get his fighters more shells and bullets.

  • Trumpworld Launches Bonkers New Attack on DeSantis

    Reuters/Octavia JonesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced a bid for the White House to challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024. But that hasn’t stopped Trump and his most loyal online supporters from tossing just about anything against the wall to see what sticks.A year and a half out from the election, Trumpworld’s newest line of attack: Painting DeSantis as a “globalist” who is “endorsed” by liberal philanthropist George Soros.The origin of the freshly minted Trumpworld attac

  • Rupert Murdoch suggested Fox News hosts Carlson, Hannity and Ingraham go on air and say Joe Biden had won 2020 election, court filing says

    Rupert Murdoch privately described pro-Trump election fraud claims as "damaging" and "crazy," according to a new court filing.

  • Chinese consulate-general says report could damage China's relationship with Canada

    VANCOUVER — The Chinese consulate-general in Vancouver has called a newspaper report that cited Canadian intelligence documents and described alleged efforts to oust candidates seen as unfriendly to Beijing, "smearing and discrediting" to China. The consulate general says in a news release it is dissatisfied and is in "firm opposition" to the report. It says China has never interfered in any Canadian election or internal affairs in any way, and the reporting could damage the country's relationsh

  • Trump tried to call in to Fox News as the Capitol riot unfolded but the network refused to put him on air, new filing claims

    Fox network bosses thought it would be "irresponsible" to put Trump on air, a court filing part of Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit says.

  • Wealthy Americans are racing to get the EU's last remaining 'golden passport' before it's gone

    For the first time, Americans are applying for "golden passports" more than any other nationality, according to Henley & Partners' USA wealth report.

  • Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from trial

    Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the “Access Hollywood” tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women. Trump attorneys Alina Habba and Michael Madaio filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Thursday seeking to block references to the 2005 taped encounter and the tape itself from an April trial stemming from the claims of longtime advice columnist E. Jean Carroll. Carroll, 79, sued Trump in November after New York state temporarily changed laws to allow adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if the attacks occurred decades ago.

  • China to reveal a peace plan for Ukraine as one-year anniversary of Russian invasion nears

    China's foreign affairs chief Wang Yi said it would unveil its peace plan on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

  • Russian Officials Stage Re-Enactment of Nuremberg Trials

    ReutersRussian officials in St. Petersburg have bizarrely been having a bunch of law students re-enact the Nuremberg Trials of Nazi leaders to stoke support for the war against Ukraine.The most recent performance was held in the assembly hall of the city administration, according to the Russian news outlet Fontanka, which noted that the city’s governor, Alexander Beglov, had been in attendance.Beglov, one of the most fervent cheerleaders for Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, gushed that he c

  • North Korean leader brings daughter to soccer match

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his young daughter to a soccer game celebrating the birthday of his late father, state media said Saturday, her latest in a series of public appearances that have triggered debate on whether she’s being prepped for a future leadership role. The official Korean Central News Agency said the presence of Kim and his “beloved” daughter, known as Kim Ju Ae and believed to be around 10 years old, brought “joy and excitement” to Friday’s ceremonial game between staff members from the Cabinet and the Defense Ministry. The Defense Ministry team won the match 3-1 and then beat the Cabinet staff again in a tug-of-war event, according to the report, which didn’t mention any comments made by Kim.

  • Gun violence in US and what the statistics tell us

    Charts explaining some of the key statistics behind gun ownership and attacks linked to guns in the US.

  • A bizarre video shows Russians in swimwear dousing themselves in buckets of cold water to show solidarity with soldiers

    A video from Blagoveshchensk shows Russians demonstrating their "strength" by pouring water on themselves in freezing temperatures.