Johnson, Nets to host Antetokounmpo and the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks (11-11, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (10-13, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Milwaukee Bucks in Eastern Conference play Sunday.

The Nets are 4-12 in Eastern Conference games. Brooklyn is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Bucks have gone 9-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nets average 15.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Nets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is averaging 18.5 points for the Nets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.5 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 107.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 115.8 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Noah Clowney: out (ankle).

Bucks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press