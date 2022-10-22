Johnson, Mordaunt or Sunak: who is backing whom as next Tory leader

The number of publicly declared MPs who are backing potential candidates for the Conservative leadership is growing, with three key figures emerging: the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Penny Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons. Each candidate will need at least 100 signatures to make it to the first round of voting on Monday.

As of 5pm on Saturday, Sunak was leading the field having received 116 public nominations.

Here is a rundown of those who have publicly thrown their weight behind their preferred potential candidate:

Rishi Sunak: over 100 backers

1 Steve Double

2 Stephen Crabb

3 Rehman Chishti

4 John Stevenson

5 Siobhan Baillie

6 Mark Logan

7 James Gray

8 Johnny Mercer

9 Bim Afolami

10 Alex Chalk

11 Robin Walker

12 Edward Timpson

13 Robert Neill

14 Claire Coutinho

15 Lucy Frazer

16 Simon Fell

17 Robert Halfon

18 David TC Davies

19 Anthony Browne

20 Julie Marson

21 Damian Hinds

22 Jonathan Djanogly

23 Richard Graham

24 Guy Opperman

25 Nigel Mills

26 Victoria Prentis

27 Steve Brine

28 Richard Holden

29 George Eustice

30 Andrew Percy

31 Nick Gibb

32 Fay Jones

33 Dominic Raab

34 Sally-Ann Hart

35 Crispin Blunt

36 Robert Goodwill

37 James Morris

38 John Glen

39 Simon Hoare

40 Mel Stride

41 James Cartlidge

42 Kevin Hollinrake

43 Andrew Bridgen

44 John Baron

45 Anthony Mangnall

46 Mike Wood

47 Chris Philp

48 Robert Jenrick

49 Gavin Williamson

50 Simon Hart

51 Andrew Bowie

52 Craig Williams

53 Huw Merriman

54 Gary Streeter

55 Andrew Murrison

56 James Wild

57 Helen Whately

58 Julian Smith

59 Duncan Baker

60 Jonathan Lord

61 Julian Sturdy

62 Laura Farris

63 James Daly

64 Robert Syms

65 Gillian Keegan

66 Steve Barclay

67 Maggie Throup

68 Philip Dunne

69 David Rutley

70 Sajid Javid

71 Simon Jupp

72 Paul Maynard

73 Mark Garnier

74 Liam Fox

75 Simon Baynes

76 Greg Clark

77 Andrew Mitchell

78 Angela Richardson

79 Mark Harper

80 Jo Gideon

81 Rebecca Pow

82 Jamie Wallis

83 Oliver Dowden

84 Matt Hancock

85 Alan Mak

86 Tom Tugendhat

87 Tobias Ellwood

88 Miriam Cates

89 Caroline Nokes

90 David Mundell

91 Iain Stewart

92 Philip Davies

93 Flick Drummond

94 Mark Menzies

95 Jeremy Quin

96 Andrew Jones

97 Selaine Saxby

98 Laura Trott

99 Ruth Edwards

100 John Howell

101 Paul Howell

102 Robert Largan

103 Aaron Bell

104 Peter Bottomley

105 David Johnston

106 Richard Bacon

107 Desmond Swayne

108 David Simmonds

109 Oliver Heald

110 Helen Grant

111 Greg Hands

112 Graham Stuart

113 Stephen Hammond

114 Andrew Selous

115 Michael Tomlinson

116 Martin Vickers

Story continues

Boris Johnson

1 Ben Wallace (“leaning towards”)

2 David Morris

3 Alok Sharma

4 Amanda Milling

5 Nadine Dorries

6 Henry Smith

7 Trudy Harrison

8 Mark Eastwood

9 Ian Levy

10 Andrew Stephenson

11 Holly Mumby-Croft

12 Tom Pursglove

13 Gareth Johnson

14 Caroline Johnson

15 Jonathan Gullis

16 James Duddridge

17 Christopher Chope

18 Sheryll Murray

19 Brendan Clarke-Smith

20 Jill Mortimer

21 James Grundy

22 Paul Bristow

23 Simon Clarke

24 Marco Longhi

25 Philip Hollobone

26 Stephen McPartland

27 Jane Stevenson

28 Daniel Kawczynski

29 Mark Pritchard

30 Jacob Rees-Mogg

31 Edward Leigh

32 Richard Drax

33 Andrew Rosindell

34 Leo Docherty

35 Shailesh Vara

36 Andrea Jenkyns

37 Lia Nici

38 Jane Hunt

39 Nigel Adams

40 Shaun Bailey

41 Karl McCartney

42 Peter Bone

43 Michael Fabricant

44 Scott Benton

45 Anne-Marie Trevelyan

46 Antony Higginbotham

47 Bill Cash

48 Chris Heaton-Harris

49 Priti Patel

50 Ben Everitt

51 Matthew Offord

52 Lee Anderson



Penny Mordaunt

1 Maria Miller

2 John Lamont

3 Craig Tracey

4 Elliot Colburn

5 John Penrose

6 Heather Wheeler

7 George Freeman

8 Nicola Richards

9 Mary Robinson

10 Kieran Mullan

11 Derek Thomas

12 Bob Seely

13 Caroline Dinenage

14 Robbie Moore

15 Caroline Ansell

16 James Davies

17 Roger Gale

18 Damian Collins

19 Andrea Leadsom

20 Harriett Baldwin

21 Neil Hudson

22 Marcus Fysh

23 Tracey Crouch