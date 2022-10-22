Johnson, Mordaunt or Sunak: who is backing whom as next Tory leader
The number of publicly declared MPs who are backing potential candidates for the Conservative leadership is growing, with three key figures emerging: the former chancellor Rishi Sunak, the former prime minister Boris Johnson, and Penny Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons. Each candidate will need at least 100 signatures to make it to the first round of voting on Monday.
As of 5pm on Saturday, Sunak was leading the field having received 116 public nominations.
Here is a rundown of those who have publicly thrown their weight behind their preferred potential candidate:
Rishi Sunak: over 100 backers
1 Steve Double
2 Stephen Crabb
3 Rehman Chishti
4 John Stevenson
5 Siobhan Baillie
6 Mark Logan
7 James Gray
8 Johnny Mercer
9 Bim Afolami
10 Alex Chalk
11 Robin Walker
12 Edward Timpson
13 Robert Neill
14 Claire Coutinho
15 Lucy Frazer
16 Simon Fell
17 Robert Halfon
18 David TC Davies
19 Anthony Browne
20 Julie Marson
21 Damian Hinds
22 Jonathan Djanogly
23 Richard Graham
24 Guy Opperman
25 Nigel Mills
26 Victoria Prentis
27 Steve Brine
28 Richard Holden
29 George Eustice
30 Andrew Percy
31 Nick Gibb
32 Fay Jones
33 Dominic Raab
34 Sally-Ann Hart
35 Crispin Blunt
36 Robert Goodwill
37 James Morris
38 John Glen
39 Simon Hoare
40 Mel Stride
41 James Cartlidge
42 Kevin Hollinrake
43 Andrew Bridgen
44 John Baron
45 Anthony Mangnall
46 Mike Wood
47 Chris Philp
48 Robert Jenrick
49 Gavin Williamson
50 Simon Hart
51 Andrew Bowie
52 Craig Williams
53 Huw Merriman
54 Gary Streeter
55 Andrew Murrison
56 James Wild
57 Helen Whately
58 Julian Smith
59 Duncan Baker
60 Jonathan Lord
61 Julian Sturdy
62 Laura Farris
63 James Daly
64 Robert Syms
65 Gillian Keegan
66 Steve Barclay
67 Maggie Throup
68 Philip Dunne
69 David Rutley
70 Sajid Javid
71 Simon Jupp
72 Paul Maynard
73 Mark Garnier
74 Liam Fox
75 Simon Baynes
76 Greg Clark
77 Andrew Mitchell
78 Angela Richardson
79 Mark Harper
80 Jo Gideon
81 Rebecca Pow
82 Jamie Wallis
83 Oliver Dowden
84 Matt Hancock
85 Alan Mak
86 Tom Tugendhat
87 Tobias Ellwood
88 Miriam Cates
89 Caroline Nokes
90 David Mundell
91 Iain Stewart
92 Philip Davies
93 Flick Drummond
94 Mark Menzies
95 Jeremy Quin
96 Andrew Jones
97 Selaine Saxby
98 Laura Trott
99 Ruth Edwards
100 John Howell
101 Paul Howell
102 Robert Largan
103 Aaron Bell
104 Peter Bottomley
105 David Johnston
106 Richard Bacon
107 Desmond Swayne
108 David Simmonds
109 Oliver Heald
110 Helen Grant
111 Greg Hands
112 Graham Stuart
113 Stephen Hammond
114 Andrew Selous
115 Michael Tomlinson
116 Martin Vickers
Boris Johnson
1 Ben Wallace (“leaning towards”)
2 David Morris
3 Alok Sharma
4 Amanda Milling
5 Nadine Dorries
6 Henry Smith
7 Trudy Harrison
8 Mark Eastwood
9 Ian Levy
10 Andrew Stephenson
11 Holly Mumby-Croft
12 Tom Pursglove
13 Gareth Johnson
14 Caroline Johnson
15 Jonathan Gullis
16 James Duddridge
17 Christopher Chope
18 Sheryll Murray
19 Brendan Clarke-Smith
20 Jill Mortimer
21 James Grundy
22 Paul Bristow
23 Simon Clarke
24 Marco Longhi
25 Philip Hollobone
26 Stephen McPartland
27 Jane Stevenson
28 Daniel Kawczynski
29 Mark Pritchard
30 Jacob Rees-Mogg
31 Edward Leigh
32 Richard Drax
33 Andrew Rosindell
34 Leo Docherty
35 Shailesh Vara
36 Andrea Jenkyns
37 Lia Nici
38 Jane Hunt
39 Nigel Adams
40 Shaun Bailey
41 Karl McCartney
42 Peter Bone
43 Michael Fabricant
44 Scott Benton
45 Anne-Marie Trevelyan
46 Antony Higginbotham
47 Bill Cash
48 Chris Heaton-Harris
49 Priti Patel
50 Ben Everitt
51 Matthew Offord
52 Lee Anderson
Penny Mordaunt
1 Maria Miller
2 John Lamont
3 Craig Tracey
4 Elliot Colburn
5 John Penrose
6 Heather Wheeler
7 George Freeman
8 Nicola Richards
9 Mary Robinson
10 Kieran Mullan
11 Derek Thomas
12 Bob Seely
13 Caroline Dinenage
14 Robbie Moore
15 Caroline Ansell
16 James Davies
17 Roger Gale
18 Damian Collins
19 Andrea Leadsom
20 Harriett Baldwin
21 Neil Hudson
22 Marcus Fysh
23 Tracey Crouch