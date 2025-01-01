Johnson and Mercer secure 99-94 OT win over Chattanooga in SoCon opener

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored 26 points, including four in the overtime, and Mercer took down Chattanooga 99-94 on Wednesday.

Johnson also had six rebounds for the Bears (8-6, 1-0 Southern Conference). Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points while going 9 of 23 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line and added five rebounds, 10 assists, and three steals. Cam Bryant had 17 points and went 6 of 8 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Mocs (8-6, 0-1) were led by Frank Champion, whose layup at the end of regulation forced overtime. He posted 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. Bash Wieland added 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Chattanooga. Honor Huff finished with 12 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Mercer visits VMI and Chattanooga visits Citadel.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press