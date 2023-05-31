Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Has Announced A Dividend Of £0.55

The board of Johnson Matthey Plc (LON:JMAT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of £0.55 per share on the 1st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 4.4%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Johnson Matthey's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Johnson Matthey's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 35.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 40%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.61 total annually to £0.77. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.4% over that duration. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Although it's important to note that Johnson Matthey's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

Johnson Matthey's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. While Johnson Matthey is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Johnson Matthey that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

