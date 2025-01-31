Johnson leads Samford against UNC Greensboro after 26-point outing

Samford Bulldogs (7-15, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-6, 5-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces UNC Greensboro after Claire Johnson scored 26 points in Samford's 90-86 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 10-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in SoCon play. Samford allows 75.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

UNC Greensboro's average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sadie Stetson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

