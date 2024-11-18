Johnson leads Fairfield against Drexel after 25-point showing

Drexel Dragons (2-2) at Fairfield Stags (2-2)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Drexel after Prophet Johnson scored 25 points in Fairfield's 93-44 victory over the John Jay Bloodhounds.

Fairfield went 10-4 at home a season ago while going 24-13 overall. The Stags averaged 16.5 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 1.2 bench points last season.

Drexel went 20-12 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Dragons shot 45.7% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press