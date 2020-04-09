German Cases Climb; Johnson Improving in Hospital: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s new coronavirus infections climbed the most in five days, almost three weeks after the government implemented restrictions on public life in a bid to contain the disease.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in a London hospital even as his government draws up plans to extend the nationwide lockdown.

Singapore said it will issue warnings to those gathering in groups as the city-state implements stricter social-distancing measures after a jump in cases.

Global cases of the coronavirus topped 1.5 million, less than a week after surpassing the 1 million mark. New York, the U.K. and Belgium reported their deadliest days so far.

Key Developments:

Prime Minister Johnson’s condition is improving in London hospitalGlobal cases 1.5 million; deaths pass 88,000: Johns HopkinsGermany registered 333 new deaths, highest daily toll so farUBS and Credit Suisse delay dividend paymentsHalf a billion people at a risk of poverty, according to Oxfam reportWorld economy faces $5 trillion hit, that’s like losing Japan

U.K. Economy Shrinks (2:57 p.m. HK)

The U.K. economy unexpectedly contracted in February, putting it on an unsteady footing even before the nation imposed more stringent restrictions to contain the coranavirus. GDP fell 0.1% from January, with the downturn driven by a huge drop in construction, the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

The government signaled plans to borrow directly from the Bank of England, easing the pressure to immediately sell bonds for the billions it needs to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The Treasury said Thursday that it’s increasing the long-standing “Ways and Means facility,” a short-term overdraft that it can use if needed to smooth its cash flow and support the functioning of markets.

U.K., Italy Consider Extending Lockdown, Reports Say (2:29 p.m. HK)

Italy plans to extend its nationwide lockdown by two weeks as scientists warn Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that it’s too early to relax confinement measures, daily La Stampa reported. The government will approve a decree on Friday to extend the closures beyond the current April 13 expiration date, the newspaper said. However, it still may allow some companies, including those supporting the food and health care sectors, to reopen sooner.

The U.K.’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will address the issue of restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak at Thursday’s Downing Street press conference, the Guardian reported. Raab to prepare the public for an extension of the restrictions put in place so far.

Hong Kong Airport Officials Take Pay Cut (2:13 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong Airport Authority CEO Fred Lam and six executive directors will take voluntary 20% pay cut for six months starting April.

“The entire aviation industry is facing unprecedented difficulties because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Lam says in statement on AA’s website. “The AA is also seriously impacted by a significant revenue shortfall because of the plummet in passenger traffic”

UBS, Credit Suisse Delay Dividends (2:00 p.m. HK)

Switzerland’s two biggest banks proposed pushing back dividend payments as the spreading coronavirus roils markets and upends businesses.

Credit Suisse Group AG said on Thursday its board proposes to pay half of its 2019 dividend and intends to distribute the rest in the fall of this year. UBS Group AG, meanwhile, has proposed shareholders approve the bank’s previously announced dividend of $0.73 for the 2019 financial year be paid in two installments, according to an emailed statement.

Investors in British-listed companies could lose as much as half of their dividend income this year, according to a report from Link Group. More than a fifth of companies on the European benchmark Stoxx 600 Index have canceled or postponed dividends in recent weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

German Cases Jump (1:59 p.m. HK)

Infections rose by 5,633 on Thursday, compared with an increase of 4,288 a day earlier, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Germany registered 333 new deaths from the virus, the highest daily toll so far and up from 206 the previous day. That brought the total number of fatalities to 2,349, while 46,300 people have recovered from the virus, up from 36,081 on Wednesday.

Air France-KLM Sets Limited Flights Through May (1:38 p.m. HK)

Air France-KLM expects more than 90% of its capacity to remain suspended through the end of May as the coronavirus pandemic paralyzes the travel industry worldwide. For the next two months, the airline aims to continue serving only some key city pairs with a “skeleton operation,” according to a statement. Beyond that time frame, the company said, projections are too difficult to provide.

Trump, Modi Exchange Tweets on Drug Exports (1:22 p.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanged tweets on New Delhi’s decision this week to partially lift its ban on the export of a malaria drug Trump believes can help fight Covid-19. Some experts have cast doubt on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends,” Trump tweeted. “Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ.”

Modi replied, “Times like these bring friends closer. The India-US partnership is stronger than ever.”

Coronavirus May ‘Reactivate’ (12:25 p.m. HK)

Coronavirus may be “reactivating” in people who have been cured of the illness, according to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

About 51 patients classed as having been cured in South Korea have tested positive again, the CDC said. Rather than being infected again, the virus may have been reactivated in these people, given they tested positive again shortly after being released from quarantine, said Jeong Eun-kyeong, director-general of the Korean CDC.

New Delhi Seals off 20 Districts (12:15 p.m. HK)

India’s capital has sealed off 20 districts while the government in the financial center of Mumbai is converting a major sports stadium into a giant quarantine facility. Wearing face masks outside the home has now been made mandatory in both cities.

A 21-day national lockdown is slated to end on April 14, although a panel of government ministers advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to only partially lift the closure as the Covid-19 toll rises.

‘Virus Bump’ for G-20 Leaders (12:01 p.m. HK)

Several Group of 20 leaders, including some who’ve been sharply criticized over their response to the outbreak, are enjoying a bump in their approval rating. Political scientists say this “rally-around-the-leader” effect is common in times of emergency. But it isn’t universal: Japan’s Shinzo Abe, Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil have all lost popularity.

To read the full story, click here.

Johnson is Improving in Hospital (12:01 p.m. HK)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending a third night in the critical care unit where his condition is improving, as officials draw up plans to extend the lockdown in an bid to control the U.K.’s growing coronavirus crisis.

Latest data shows Britain’s national picture has turned bleaker, with a record 938 people dying of the virus in the 24 hours to 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the U.K. toll to 7,097.

To read full story, click here.

Apple CEO Cook to Take Questions on Covid-19 (11:42 a.m. HK)

Apple Inc. is organizing a companywide virtual meeting for later this month to allow employees to ask questions of the executive team led by Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

The company sent a note to employees advising them of the plan on Wednesday in the U.S., which Bloomberg News has reviewed. It asked that questions be submitted by end of day on Saturday and also encouraged workers to share their experiences of working through the disruption to daily life that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought about. The specific date of the meeting has not yet been disclosed.

Low Estimates in Mexico (10:54 a.m. HK)

The coronavirus epidemic in the country is about eight times larger than reflected by confirmed cases, Mexico Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Wednesday. Authorities estimate 26,519 cases in the country.

Hong Kong Wants to Avoid ‘Massive Layoffs’ (10:45 a.m. HK)

Hong Kong’s spending package will include a HK$80 billion job-security program to subsidize 50% of wages for affected workers for six months. This was part of the HK$137.5 billion ($17.7 billion) fresh stimulus package announced by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Wednesday. Lam and other key officials will reduce their salaries by 10% for one year.

“As we are facing an unprecedented challenge, the government has to respond in an unprecedented manner,” Lam said Wednesday.

Singapore to Issue Warning (10:03 a.m. HK)

The city-state is still seeing far too many public gatherings, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote in a Facebook post. “From today, any group gathering in public will immediately be issued a written warning by enforcement officers,” Lee wrote. Singapore reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Tightly packed dormitories housing thousands of foreign workers have emerged as one of Singapore’s biggest challenges.

Click here to read on dorms.

New Zealand to Quarantine All Arrivals (9:18 a.m. HK)

From midnight Thursday anyone, including New Zealanders, entering the country will be required to undergo quarantine or managed isolation in an approved facility for a minimum of 14 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in Wellington.

“As an island nation we have a distinct advantage in our ability to eliminate the virus, but our borders are our biggest risk,” she said.

Kuroda Says Serious Impact on Japan’s Economy (9:11 a.m. HK)

The uncertainty surrounding the economy is very high now and financial markets are still nervous, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said in a speech Thursday to BOJ branch managers in Tokyo. The BOJ won’t hesitate to ease if needed. Financial markets at home and abroad continue to show nervousness, although they have calmed somewhat.

Jack Ma Helps Repair China’s Image (8:15 a.m. HK)

China’s richest person is now playing a prominent role in philanthropic efforts that are effectively helping President Xi Jinping improve the country’s image overseas after Covid-19 spread around the world, unleashing a devastating human and economic toll. That’s a stark turn from just 18 months earlier, when Ma had to publicly dispute speculation that the government had prompted him to step down from the e-commerce giant he founded.

Half a Billion People at Risk of Poverty (8:00 a.m. HK)

The economic hit from coronavirus threatens to put more than half a billion people into poverty unless countries take action to cushion the blow, according to a report from the charity group, Oxfam. Under the most serious scenario of a 20% contraction in income, the number of people living in poverty could increase by between 434 million and 611 million, said the report, which is based on an analysis by researchers at King’s College London and the Australian National University.

China Has 63 Cases (7:56 a.m. HK)

China had 63 additional confirmed coronavirus cases on April 8, with 61 of them from abroad, according to statement from the country’s National Health Commission. There were 56 asymptomatic cases, half of them from overseas.

Starbucks Sees Six Months of Pain (7:27 a.m. HK)

Starbucks Corp. said a sharp slowdown from the coronavirus pandemic will worsen before getting better, with the financial impact extending as far as September. The company based its assessment on the tentative recovery in the Chinese market, its most important along with the U.S. The coffee chain went through social distancing and mandatory closures in the Asian nation earlier in the year, giving it an early glimpse at how the situation would play out in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Airlines Squeezed By Delays in U.S. Rescue Package (7:13 a.m. HK)

U.S. airlines’ desperate bid for $29 billion in government rescue cash is being frustrated by a lengthening process and demands that companies provide more detailed financial information, people familiar with the situation said.

Carriers that filed April 3 for the grants intended to help meet payroll costs expected the checks to begin arriving days ago, said people familiar with the aid discussions. Instead, U.S. Treasury officials have asked for another round of data that appears to be more related to a separate loan process instead of the cash grants, further delaying the relief, the people said.

U.S. Cases Climb 9.6%, Deaths Top 14,000 (4:20 p.m. NY)

The growth in U.S. coronavirus cases showed signs of slowing Wednesday, even as deaths accelerated in some of the hardest-hit states.

U.S. cases rose 9.6% from the day before to 419,975 as of Wednesday afternoon, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. Cases nationally had been climbing an average of 11% a day over the past week. Deaths rose 19% to 14,262.

New York had another day of record fatalities, reporting 779 more deaths. The state has lost more than 1,500 to the virus over the past two days, for a total of almost 6,300. Still, Governor Andrew Cuomo said hospitalizations are falling, showing social distancing is working.

“Nobody is saying we peaked,” Cuomo said. “We’ve flattened the curve for this point of time.”

New Jersey reported a record 275 deaths. California also had one of its deadliest days, with 68 fatalities. Illinois had 82.

Michigan, which has the most infections after New York and New Jersey, saw cases increase 7% to surpass 20,000, according to the state health department. Deaths rose by 114 to 959

N.J. Has Record New Deaths (1:36 p.m. NY)

New Jersey reported a second day of record new deaths from Covid-19 and a tapering of infections. Cases rose by 7% to 47,437, the fourth straight day of increases of 10% or less. In the last two weeks of March, New Jersey saw daily increases from 20% to 82%. Governor Phil Murphy reported 275 new fatalities since yesterday, the biggest one-day increase since the crisis began.

N.Y. Reports Record 779 Daily Deaths (1:36 p.m. NY)

New York suffered another day of record fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, reporting 779 additional deaths even as hospitalizations declined.

“The number of deaths will continue to rise as those hospitalized for a period of time pass away,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday at his daily virus briefing. The state has lost more than 1,500 people to the virus in the last two days, for a total of almost 6,300.

WHO Says World Must Pull Together (1 p.m. NY)

The coronavirus crisis will escalate if countries don’t start showing more solidarity, the head of the World Health Organization said, urging the U.S. and China to show “honest leadership” and stop bickering.

“If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a briefing in Geneva Wednesday. “No using Covid-19 to score political points.”

When asked about President Donald Trump’s threat to cut funding and claim that the WHO favors China, Tedros said the WHO tries to treat everyone equally, and the WHO will do an assessment of its successes and failures. He urged the U.S., China, Group of 20 countries and the rest of the world to come together and fight.

“For God’s sake, we have lost more than 60,000 citizens of the world,” he said. “Even one person is precious.”

EU Plans to Prolong External-Border Closing Until May 15 (11:45 a.m. NY)

The European Commission proposed prolonging until May 15 a ban on most travel into the European Union. Maintaining the restriction on non-essential travel into the bloc for another 30 days is necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the commission said in a recommendation that needs the approval of member-country governments.

