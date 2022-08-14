Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Anaheim Ducks
    Anaheim Ducks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ridly Greig
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyson Foerster
    Tyson Foerster
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mason McTavish
    Mason McTavish
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

EDMONTON — Kent Johnson has been working for years on a move that stuns goalies and hockey fans alike.

On Saturday, he executed it in a big way, scoring a highlight-reel-worthy goal that helped Canada to a 5-1 win over Czechia at the world junior hockey championship.

Johnson put away the dazzling game winner 19 minutes into the first period, scooping the puck on to his stick blade behind the net, picking it up as he glided forward and swirling it in over the Czech goalie's shoulder for an elusive "Michigan" goal.

The move — also known as a lacrosse goal — is something the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect has been honing for about six years.

“I’ve been practising that move since I was like, 14, and doing it," he said. "Now it’s just something that’s kind of in the tool box.”

Still, pulling it out to give the Canadians a 2-1 lead — one they never relinquished — was exciting.

“It’s a big goal, a really good one," said Johnson, who added an assist in the third period. "I think it’s the period I was having, too. I think I would have been pretty pumped for it to go off my skate, too."

The play drew wild cheers from the crowd of 5,135 at Rogers Place. On the ice, Johnson's linemate Logan Stankoven held his gloved hands above his head and uttered "Oh my God!"

“That was probably one of the nicest Michigans I’ve seen, honestly," said Canada's captain, Mason McTavish. "He got it up so fast and at the end of the first period, the ice isn’t that great then. So that was something special to watch. I’ll definitely be watching that over and over again.”

McTavish scored twice for Canada (3-0-0) on Saturday, while Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster each found the back of the net. Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists.

Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal early in the first period.

Jaroslav Chmelar was sent to the box after running fellow New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann into the boards from behind and leaving the Canadian with a bloody nose.

The play was reviewed and Chmelar was ejected with a game misconduct. His team was left to kill a five-minute major penalty.

Rysavy gave the Czech's some breathing room, putting a shot up under the crossbar 5:10 into the game. The puck bounced out of the net and the play continued, but a video review moments later showed the puck had crossed the goal line.

The way Canada rallied bodes well for the rest of the tournament, said Othmann.

“It’s just a little bit of adversity. And that’s OK in these games," he said. "I think that builds more character for the important games, elimination games. And it just shows that we’re resilient. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to keep going.”

It was a busy night in net for Czech goalie Tomas Suchanek, who stopped 52 of 57 shots.

McTavish was first to beat the netminder, putting away the equalizer 16:44 into the opening frame by deflecting in Thompson's long blast through traffic.

Seconds earlier, Suchanek made an eye-popping stop to preserve his team's lead. Stationed at the side of the net, Johnson got a quick shot off on the out-of-position netminder but Suchanek slid over just in time to make a diving glove save.

"I was a little bit lucky," the Czech goalie admitted. "The puck went into the slot and I saw he was going to pass it across and I just put my glove out and he just shot it in my glove. I was like ‘Oh my god, what just happened?’ I watched the replay and it was pretty fun. I just said to myself ‘Good job' and I kept going."

Canada's head coach Dave Cameron said he was "nervous" early in the game about how well Suchanek was playing.

“This tournament, now as the games get better and the competition gets tougher, you have to stick with it," he said. " (Suchanek) was really good and we stuck with it and found a way.”

At the other end of the ice, Dylan Garand made 22 saves to collect his second win of the tournament for the Canadians.

Canada took a 3-1 lead 4:48 into the frame thanks to a power-play goal.

Czechia's Gabriel Szturc was called for roughing and five seconds into the man advantage, Greig tipped in Seeley's shot for his second goal of the tournament.

Canada was 1 for 3 on the power play Saturday while Czechia went 0 for 2.

Teen phenom Connor Bedard set up Canada's fourth goal of the night, slicing a crisp pass to McTavish, who was alone at the top of the slot. He stickhandled his way in and put a shot through the goalie's legs for his second goal of the game 11:05 into the second.

Foerster sealed the score 7:39 into the third period, collecting a pass from Johnson in the middle of the slot, winding up and blasting a massive shot past Suchanek to give the Canadians a 5-1 advantage.

Earlier on Saturday, the reigning champion Americans (3-0-0) remained undefeated with a lopsided 7-0 victory over Austria (0-3-0).

Austrian goalie Leon Sommer stopped 49 of the 56 shots he faced.

"I love those kind of games," he said with a smile. "Lots of shots."

Saturday's workload wasn't the largest Sommer has shouldered in world juniors action — he faced 64 shots in a 11-2 loss to Canada before COVID-19 scrubbed the original 2022 tournament in December.

“I guess I get the tough ones,” the goalie said. “But I love those.”

Saturday's final game will pit Germany (1-1-0) against winless Switzerland (0-2-0).

Canada will wrap up round robin play against Finland (2-0-0) on Monday.

The preliminary round continues through Monday, with the quarterfinals set for Wednesday. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday and the medal games will be played next Saturday.

NOTES: McTavish leads the tournament with 10 points (six goals, four assists). … Canada has outscored its opponents 21-4 across its first three games of the tournament. … Both sides were coming off a rest day after Canada routed Slovakia 11-1 on Thursday while the Czechs fell 4-3 in a shootout to Finland the same day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hernandez homers to lift Blue Jays past Cleveland Guardians

    TORONTO — One of the questions for the Toronto Blue Jays emerging from the trade deadline earlier this month was whether they strengthened their faulty bullpen enough to be a serious contender. Relievers Zach Pop, Adam Cimber, Anthony Bass, Yimi Garcia and closer Jordan Romano were a big reason why the Blue Jays (61-51) halted a three-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 2-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians (60-53) on Saturday. With Cleveland in front 1-0, Toronto starter Mitch White fo

  • Sabbatini gets another year on tour with help from LIV Golf

    Rory Sabbatini can get a full PGA Tour card for next season, courtesy of the players who have signed up with Saudi-funded LIV Golf and have been suspended. The circumstances evolve from the PGA Tour's decision to make sure suspended players do not affect the eligibility criteria of players in good standing. The tour now has two lists — the official FedEx Cup standings and an “eligibility points list” with the suspended players removed.

  • Jets QB Zach Wilson reportedly avoids ACL injury after awkward fall, but will still miss 2-4 weeks

    Wilson has reportedly avoided a serious ACL injury, but will still miss time.

  • Baker Mayfield starts for Carolina Panthers and passes his first important test

    Without reading too much into one preseason start, Mayfield took a step forward Saturday after an embattled offseason.

  • Sharks D Nikolai Knyzhov tears Achilles tendon

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov will miss the first few months of the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. General manager Mike Grier said Saturday that Knyzhov got hurt while participating in off-ice training. Knyzhov had surgery Wednesday, and the Sharks estimate it'll take about six months to recover. The 24-year-old Knyzhov missed all of last season with a groin injury and the Sharks were hoping to have him back healthy this year. He played 56 games in

  • Restrictions may be gone, but 2022 world juniors feels like 'bubble' tournament

    EDMONTON — Fans are welcome. Players are free to leave their hotels and the arena to walk the streets. But to United States coach Nate Leaman, this year's world junior hockey championships feels like it's being held at the peak of COVID-19. "It feels like a bubble tournament," Leaman on Friday. “To me, it feels a lot like the tournament which was basically two tournaments ago.” Leaman was referring to the 2021 world championship, also hosted in Edmonton. The Americans won gold at Rogers Place, w

  • Don’t Worry, Rupert Murdoch Remains Rich Despite Finalising Financial Details Of Jerry Hall Divorce

    In one of the few showbusiness divorces to be of real interest to readers of the world’s business pages and no doubt even more to his children, Rupert Murdoch has finalised the financial details of his split from Jerry Hall. In a joint statement issued by the former couple, Murdoch and Hall announced that legal […]

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Gold among P.E.I.'s first two medals at Canada Games

    Vanessa Keefe of Oyster Bed Bridge captured the gold for Prince Edward Island Thursday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games, being held in Niagara, Ont. It was one of two medals won by P.E.I. Thursday, the first two of the games for the Island. The games started last weekend. The 18-year-old Keefe defeated Natalie Vecchio of Ontario in wrestling, after advancing over Saskatchewan in the semifinal. Keefe went 7-0 through the team and individual competition. R. J. Hetherington of Stratford took home a

  • McTavish puts up six points, Canada crushes Slovakia 11-1 at world juniors

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish didn't have to pull on the Maple Leaf and play in an unusual summer world junior hockey championship. The 19-year-old forward will head back to the Anaheim Ducks next month, the NHL team where he put up a goal and two assists in nine appearances last season. Skipping an August tournament to focus on preparing for training camp likely wouldn't raise eyebrows. But McTavish has been clear — he loves playing hockey and he loves representing Canada The dedication paid off Th

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • Maritime hockey league aims to hire more women in paid positions

    A hockey league in Atlantic Canada is on a hiring spree to bring more women into the operations side of the game. "These opportunities should be there no matter whether you're a man or a woman," said Troy Dumville, president of the Maritime Junior Hockey League. "That's our goal, to create those chances." On Friday the league announced it's trying to recruit women into ten open positions in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I., mostly as assistant coaches and talent scouts. The jobs come with s

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.