Johnson, Cummings and Duke of York among new Spitting Image puppets

Boris Johnson, his chief adviser Dominic Cummings and the Duke of York feature among the latest Spitting Image puppets unveiled ahead of the show’s return.

The satirical series will air later this year on BritBox after originally running for 18 series between 1984 and 1996.

The Prime Minister’s puppet draws attention to his shock of blonde hair, while Mr Cummings’ sees the former Vote Leave director in his trademark hoodie with a flamboyant silver collar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Dominic Cummings (Avalon/Mark Harrison/BritBox)

Andrew sports a tartan coat complete with paisley neckerchief.

Donald Trump, Beyonce, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Vladimir Putin, Bernie Sanders, Elon Musk, RuPaul, Adele and James Corden will also get the satirical treatment.

The show is the first original commission announced by BritBox UK, the streaming service launched by the BBC and ITV.

Spitting Image co-creator Roger Law is back on board for the show, which was watched by 15 million viewers in its heyday.

Duke of York (Avalon/Mark Harrison/BritBox)

The show famously featured Margaret Thatcher in a man’s suit treating her cabinet – “the vegetables” – with contempt, John Major as a grey puppet and the Queen Mother slugging from a gin bottle.

The show is produced by Avalon, whose credits include The Russell Howard Hour, Taskmaster, Catastrophe and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Spitting Image will air on BritBox later this year.