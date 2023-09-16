Johnson County thrift store sued city for blocking its move. It finally has a new home

Goodwill is opening (or reopening, perhaps) in Olathe — but only after a two-year-long battle with the city.

The thrift store has finally found a new home in a former Tractor Supply at 11934 S. Strang Line Road. It hopes to open by the end of the year, said Melody Herren, a spokeswoman for Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas.

But Goodwill had hoped to have a store open long before that.

After operating at 16630 W. 135th St. for roughly 17 years, Goodwill sought to move across the street, to 16175 W. 135th St., in 2020 to “upgrade its offerings,” court documents say.

An Olathe ordinance passed in 2016 derailed their plans.

Under the municipal code, thrift stores, bail bond businesses, payday loan businesses and small-box discount retailers may not stand within a mile of each other, or within 200 feet of a residence.

Because Goodwill’s desired location sat near a Savers thrift store at 13509 S. Mur-Len Road, the city denied its application. Goodwill sued the city in federal court in 2021, saying the city was discriminating against the company and its customers.

“The only common thread among these businesses is that their customer base is comprised of individuals having lower income. The City’s only stated justification for the … Ordinance is to protect area commercial values,” the lawsuit said.

At the end of 2022, the parties settled and a judge dismissed the case. The terms of the settlement are unknown, however, Goodwill’s new spot is far from the Savers.

Jay Ketterling, chief financial officer of the region’s Goodwill, said the lawsuit was resolved “amicably.”

However, the new Goodwill is less than a mile from KC Grow Co., a store selling pre-owned children’s clothes and toys.

“In January, Goodwill informed the City of Olathe they desired to open a new location at approximately 120th and Strang Line,” Cody Kennedy, a city spokesman, said in an email to The Star. “City staff reviewed the proposed location and determined it would comply with our Distance Restricted Business ordinance.”

Kennedy said the city determined KC Grow Co. did not fit the definition of a thrift store because the business is for-profit and buys used clothes in “great condition,” marks up the prices and then gives co-signers a share of the profits.

Goodwill’s new spot is near Olathe Station, next to Joe’s Kansas City Bar-B-Que.

The previous location the store wanted on 135th Street became a quilting store. Goodwill’s original location is still vacant. Hobby Lobby, which was once next door, also moved out.

Goodwill has several other stores in the Kansas City area, including in Overland Park at 7241 W. 135th St. and Leawood at 12900 State Line Road. Another will open this fall in Waldo at 8320 Wornall Road, Herren said.