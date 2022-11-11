Johnson County man charged with late October murder in Merriam

A man has been charged with a Merriam, Kansas, murder in late October, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

Devin Braswell, 20, is accused of killing of 23-year-old Charles Dillon on Oct. 21, the charging document indicated. Braswell is a resident of Johnson County.

The suspect was arrested just before 2 p.m. Friday, according to arrest records from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Braswell is being held in Johnson County Jail awaiting trial. His bond has been posted at $1 million.

A date for Braswell to appear in court has not yet been set.