This Johnson County Italian restaurant opened in April. It’s already closed

It’s not a good week for Kansas City area restaurants named Mickey’s.

Mickey’s Hideaway closed in Westport.

Now Mickey’s Italian Ristorante — no relation to the Westport Mickey’s — has closed in Shawnee Crossing, 22716 Midland Drive, Shawnee.

Mickey Scimeca opened the restaurant as Scimeca’s Ristorante in April. But some customers thought it was connected to Kansas City’s deep-rooted Scimeca’s Famous Sausage Co. so he changed the name. He also had problems staffing the restaurant, like many other eateries across the metro.

He couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday.

Popular dishes included linguine with sausage and meatballs, fettuccine Alfredo and capellini with shrimp. It also had a variety of pizzas, grilled salmon and steak.

The 2,600-square-foot space is now listed for lease by Pam Peterson with Clemons Real Estate.