Johnson County DA will not charge police officer who killed man in mental health crisis

Prosecutors will not file charges against an Olathe police officer who shot and killed a 27-year-old man at his home during a mental health crisis, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

At a news conference Wednesday, Howe said an investigation of the Dec. 31 shooting of Brandon Lynch in the front hallway of his home showed the police officer fired three times, hitting Lynch each time. A butterfly knife and a stun gun were found near Lynch’s body.

Howe said the shooting was justified under Kansas law.

Lynch had a history of mental health problems and was well-known to Olathe police, his mother Maria Varnas previously told The Star.

He had suffered from paranoid schizophrenia and police had been called to her home on multiple occasions. Officers knew how to handle him, Varnas said — stand back, talk him down, arrest him calmly and get him the help he needed, including hospitalization.

On New Year’s Eve, his sister called police for help. Police said he approached them with an “edged weapon,” and an officer fired his gun.

Lynch was pronounced dead inside the home.

Johnson County’s Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team investigated the shooting.