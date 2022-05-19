Johnson County chocolate store opens a sweet addition next door: A gelato shop

This week customers of Annedore’s Fine Chocolates in Westwood Hills made their way up a couple of stairs to a new addition, The Flying Cow Gelato Shop. Others found the new shop’s front door, on a side street past patio seating.

Nearly all had a broad smile.

Settling on a gelato flavor was the hardest part for many. Currently the choices include root beer float, mint chip, key lime, chocolate chip, toasted coconut, hazelnut, pistachio, and dairy-free grapefruit prosecco or lemon basil. There’s also vanilla and chocolate.

The gelato comes in neon green, orange or pink cups, or in a waffle cone or decorated waffle cone.

Owner Sheri Weedman passes a gelato order to customer Lily Stewart, 12, of Shawnee at The Flying Cow Gelato Shop.

Customers can get small cups with one scoop for $4, up to a large cup with three scoops for $6.50. Kiddie cups are $3, and pup cups $1.

The Heffer is a five-flavor sampler for $10 to “be a cow, or for dates to split it,” said owner Sheri Weedman, who lives in Westwood Hills.

There’s There are also a few chocolates shaped like cows and ice cream cones, along with cookies shaped like cow heads with a big pink icing nose from Kansas City’s Swoon Cookie Crafters.

The gelato is house-made with an Annedore’s confectionery twist — perhaps some of its chocolate, caramel, coffee, even a chocolate dinosaur.

Weedman would like to expand the offerings later, adding gelato cakes and gelato pastries.

The Flying Cow Gelato, which opened May 13 in Westwood Hills, offers outdoor seating.

She hadn’t planned to open a gelato shop.

When she wanted to add French macarons to the Annedore’s lineup about seven years ago and ordered a pastry case, the dealer said he had a matching gelato case he would send for free if she paid the shipping costs.

From there she took gelato classes and bought gelato equipment from Italy. She describes it as having less butterfat and whipped less than American ice cream, making for a “softer, smoother experience.”

“I just fell in love with the product. I love that it is fresh and it’s kind of this little science project to make it smooth. And the options are endless, like chocolates,” she said. “I just constantly like to learn and play.”

She soon added her own gelato to Annedore’s offerings.

A customer shows off the Dirt Worms N’ Dino gelato at The Flying Cow Gelato Shop.

When Annedore’s outgrew its chocolate production area next door, she moved it to downtown Shawnee about six months ago and remodeled the spot for The Flying Cow Gelato Shop.

The original case that started her into gelato is in storage, and the shop has a new case, along with a flying cow logo from her friend, local artist Ed Bartoszek. Annedore’s is a “fancy chocolate shop,” she said, and she wanted Flying Cow to have a lighthearted feel.

The shop, at 1903 W. 50th St., will have live music by Westwood Hills resident Richard Carey on the sidewalk from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.