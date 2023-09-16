Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.37

Johnson Controls International plc's (NYSE:JCI) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.37 on 20th of October. This takes the dividend yield to 2.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Johnson Controls International's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Johnson Controls International was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 61.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.76 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.9% per annum over that time. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Johnson Controls International might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Johnson Controls International has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 14% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

We Really Like Johnson Controls International's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Johnson Controls International that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

