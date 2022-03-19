Johnson compares Ukraine’s fight for freedom to Brexit vote

David Hughes and Patrick Daly, PA
·2 min read

Boris Johnson has compared the struggle of Ukrainians fighting the Russian invasion to British people voting for Brexit.

In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said it is the “instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom”, with the Brexit vote a “famous recent example”.

The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.

In his speech, Mr Johnson said: “I know that it’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time.

“I can give you a couple of famous recent examples.

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself.”

The other example given by the Prime Minister was the British people’s willingness to voluntarily get vaccinated against Covid-19 because they “wanted to get on with their lives” and “were fed up with being told what to do by people like me”.

Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff in Number 10, said voting in the 2016 referendum “isn’t in any way comparable with risking your life” in a war.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Apart from the bit where voting in a free and fair referendum isn’t in any way comparable with risking your life to defend your country against invasion + the awkward fact the Ukrainians are fighting for the freedom to join the EU, this comparison is bang on.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the Prime Minister “is a national embarrassment”, adding: “To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing (Vladimir) Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian.

“He is no Churchill: he is Basil Fawlty.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia ridicules idea that cosmonauts wore yellow in support of Ukraine

    "Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos' press service said on its Telegram channel. "The flight suits of the new crew are made in the colours of the emblem of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University, which all three cosmonauts graduated from ... To see the Ukrainian flag everywhere and in everything is crazy."

  • Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

    Russia uses hypersonic missiles in Ukraine

  • Ukraine war: Human traffickers preying on refugees fleeing conflict

    Human traffickers are operating on the Ukrainian border, taking advantage of the mass flow of refugees into eastern Europe, Sky News has been told. Traffickers are taking young children to sell on to gangs in Europe and forcing desperate women, many of whom have left their partners in Ukraine, into slavery and prostitution. Police in Romania and Poland have told us they have arrested suspects and have set up checkpoints to stop and search suspicious vehicles.

  • Japan to invest $42B in India to strengthen economic ties

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will invest $42 billion in India over the next five years in a deal that is expected to boost bilateral trade. Kishida met his counterpart, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi during his maiden visit to India since assuming office. In a televised press statement, Kishida said the investment plan will bring huge benefits for several industries, from the development of urban infrastructure to green energy.

  • Quebec seniors home investigated for alleged mistreatment of workers from Africa

    LÉVIS, Que. — Quebec's labour minister says an investigation is underway into allegations that a private seniors residence in Lévis, Que., paid temporary workers from Africa just $70 a week to work as orderlies over several months while promising work permits. The allegations against Villa mon Domaine were reported in an investigation published in Le Devoir on Thursday, prompting Labour Minister Jean Boulet to ask the workers' health and safety board to investigate. Christine Orain of Le Trempli

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Captain 1,000: Flyers salute Giroux in potential final days

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The party planned for Claude Giroux’s 1,000th game with the Philadelphia Flyers seems appropriately lavish for a team captain who has spent his entire career with the franchise. The Flyers will celebrate Giroux and his family before Thursday night's game and have invited special guests of honor. Giroux will be gifted custom artwork, fans can purchase commemorative tickets and players will wear warmup jerseys with “Giroux” and No. 28 on the back. If that hasn’t whet the appeti

  • Swiss heptathlete overtakes Damian Warner for world indoor lead ahead of final event

    Damian Warner trails for the first time in two days at the world athletics indoor championships. The Canadian star opened Saturday's action in heptathlon with a victory in the men's 60-metre hurdles to open a 38-point lead over Simon Ehammer, only for the Swiss athlete to clear 5.10 metres in pole vault to take a 23-point advantage into the final event of the competition. CBCSports.ca will live stream the 1,000 at 2:30 p.m. ET as Warner tries to win his first heptathlon in three appearances at w

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Ducks trade Josh Manson to first-place Avalanche for prospect, pick

    Defenseman Josh Manson is on his way to the powerhouse Avalanche in the first real move of NHL trade season.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Pascal Siakam jokes around, talks Precious Achiuwa & chemistry with Scottie Barnes

    Pascal Siakam had some fun with the media after Saturday's win vs. the Nuggets and discussed Precious Achiuwa's shooting and his growing chemistry with Scottie Barnes. Follow and subscribe to Yahoo Sports Canada on YouTube for more Raptors coverage

  • Olympiques goalie to become 1st woman to start league game in 22 years

    This weekend, Ève Gascon is slated to become the first woman to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game in more than two decades. She'll be netminding for the Gatineau Olympiques in their home game late Saturday afternoon against the Rimouski Océanic at the Slush Puppie Centre. "I'm just going to play my game, go save by save, minute by minute and just be me. It's just a hockey game, so I know I'm able to play hockey," she said at a press conference Friday. A woman hasn't played in the

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed