Johnson closing in on FedEx Cup victory after extending Tour Championship lead

Dustin Johnson moved a step closer to claiming the FedEx Cup title after extending his Tour Championship lead to five strokes.

World number one Johnson carded a six-under-par 64 in the third round to seize control at the FedEx Cup play-off finale on Sunday.

FedEx Cup leader and Northern Trust winner Johnson, who is yet to claim the PGA Tour's championship trophy, started his penultimate round with a one-shot lead.

By the end of the day, Johnson – a runner-up in two of his last three starts – surged clear thanks to seven birdies and just one bogey at East Lake.

After a flawless front nine featuring three birdies, American star Johnson gained a further four strokes following the turn, including the last to be 19 under through 54 holes, while bogeying the 11th.

Johnson's nearest rivals are last year's Tour Championship runner-up and 2017 winner Xander Schauffele, and 2017 FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas.

Schauffele posted a third-round 67, while fellow American Thomas had an eagle, five birdies and three bogeys for a four-under-par 66.

World number two and BMW Championship winner Jon Rahm – second to Johnson in the FedEx Cup race – is outright fourth after shooting a 66 to be 13 under, while Collin Morikawa is a stroke further back.

Daniel Berger (64) and Im Sung-jae (72) are tied for sixth, ahead of Scottie Scheffler (66).

Reigning FedEx Cup champion and Tour Championship holder Rory McIlroy is 11 shots off the pace heading into the final round.

McIlroy, who recently became a father, lost further ground following his second consecutive round in the 70s – an even-par 70, which included three bogeys and as many birdies.