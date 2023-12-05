Johnson believes Covid Inquiry should examine lockdown harms

Boris Johnson speaks at Covid news conference - Toby Melville/WPA Pool

Boris Johnson believes the Covid inquiry should urgently examine the harms caused by lockdown, The Telegraph understands.

The former prime minister, set to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday and Thursday, has told allies he thinks it is legitimate to ask whether the right questions are being addressed.

In particular, Mr Johnson, who was prime minister through the pandemic, is concerned that the impact of lockdown on the economy and children’s education has not been adequately examined.

He would also like the inquiry to consider whether the virus was man-made – a question raised by Michael Gove during his appearance at the inquiry last week. Mr Gove was told this issue was outside the scope of the inquiry.

It comes as an international study showed that Covid wiped out improvements in maths and reading in the UK but not some other countries.

Numeracy and literacy had been improving following changes to the curriculum nearly a decade ago, but the latest Programme for International Student Assessment league table showed those gains have been lost since Britain’s lockdowns.

Studies have also shown that children’s mental health suffered during school closures. One found that British secondary school pupils had experienced higher rates of depression, social, emotional and behavioural difficulties since the pandemic.

The three UK lockdowns also contributed to a severe recession, with Britain left with huge levels of debt to pay for furlough and other Covid support schemes.

One study, by Johns Hopkins University and Laud University, found that the first lockdown saved as few as 1,700 lives in England and Wales and concluded that the benefits were “a drop in the bucket compared to the staggering collateral costs” imposed.

Mr Johnson is understood to believe that it would be “legitimate” for issues such as the effect on children and the economy to be raised, but he will only be able to discuss them if they are raised by the inquiry’s questioners.

In a written statement to the inquiry, extracts from which were published last month, Mr Johnson said: “It is true that I have reflected (no doubt out loud and no doubt many times) about whether the lockdowns would do (and did do) more harm than good.

“I believe that it was the duty of any pragmatic and responsible leader to have such a debate, both with himself and with colleagues. We were between a rock and a hard place, the devil and the deep blue sea.

“We simply had no good choices, and it was necessary at all times to weigh up the harms that any choice would cause.”

The former prime minister said he was “very worried about the economic harm caused by the action we took against Covid-19 and whether it would do more damage to the country than the virus itself”, but added that he “always attached the highest priority to human life and public health”.

At Wednesday’s hearing, he will robustly defend what he believes the Government got right during the pandemic, highlighting the success of the vaccine programme and the fact that the NHS did not collapse.

He will also point out that Britain came out of lockdown before other European countries, saying that was the result of his leadership, and repeat apologies he has made over issues where the Government fell short during the pandemic.

He believes it would be valid for the inquiry to ask about the origin of the pandemic, such as whether the virus was created in a Chinese laboratory, and believes getting to the bottom of this is important if a future pandemic is to be tackled more effectively.

He considers the other key question to be the big “trade-off” between the economy and public health. In deciding when to impose lockdowns and when to lift them, he had to balance the effect on the economy and the numbers who could catch Covid.

The former prime minister believes that, given there has been no objective evaluation of this trade-off, it would be right for such “complicated and difficult” questions to be explored, with the same true for the effect on children of school closures.

He feels that while decisions on closures were necessarily made on imperfect information, it would be correct for the inquiry to consider whether with the benefit of hindsight they were brought in at the right time.

Mr Johnson is also set to counter a core allegation made during the inquiry that he endlessly changed his mind when deciding what to do during the pandemic.

An ally said: “The scientific advice was changing the whole time – therefore the Government had to change with it. It would have been absurd to prioritise consistency for its own sake over the changing facts. Nobody would seriously suggest that is a good approach.”

Mr Johnson has denied that he said “let the bodies pile high” in advance of the second lockdown. On whether he used other expressive language, however, he is expected to accept there were times where he did. However, he will argue that he was trying to test and provoke advisers around him so he got a better idea of what they were saying to him.

Mr Johnson has told the inquiry he cannot hand over any of his WhatsApps for most of the first lockdown. He said he was advised to stop using his old phone in May 2021 after it emerged that his number had been freely available online for 15 years.

It had been hoped messages could be retrieved by security experts, but the former prime minister said that was not possible.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said the former prime minister “will be at the Covid Inquiry tomorrow and looks forward to assisting the inquiry with its important work”.

