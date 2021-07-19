Johnson urges caution over lockdown ending as he is forced into isolation

Gavin Cordon
·4 min read
Social distancing signs in Slough High Street (Andrew Matthews) (PA Archive)
Social distancing signs in Slough High Street (Andrew Matthews) (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson has appealed to people to exercise their new freedoms with caution as most mandatory lockdown restrictions in England are finally lifted.

Social-distancing rules which, in one form or another, have governed people’s lives for over a year finally ended on Monday morning at one minute past midnight.

Face masks are no longer mandatory in shops and on public transport, limits on gathering have gone and the work from home guidance has ended.

Boris Johnson is self-isolating at Chequers (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)
Boris Johnson is self-isolating at Chequers (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) (PA Wire)

Nightclubs, theatres and restaurants can fully reopen, while pubs are no longer restricted to table service only.

But with Covid-19 cases continuing to soar and renewed warnings about the pressure on the NHS there was no mood of celebration in Government.

Mr Johnson is spending so-called “freedom day” self-isolating at his official country residence at Chequers after being “pinged” by NHS Test and Trace following a contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid who subsequently tested positive for the virus.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also met Mr Javid on Friday, initially tried to get round the requirement to quarantine by saying they would join a daily workplace testing programme being trialled by the Cabinet Office.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

However they were forced into a hasty U-turn amid widespread public anger at their “special treatment” while tens of thousands of people were being forced to miss work or school and stay home.

Mr Johnson will self-isolate until July 26, which will include the final Prime Minister’s Questions before the Commons goes into recess, and the two-year anniversary of him entering No 10, which is on Saturday.

With new cases of the virus already having passed the 50,000-a-day mark, some scientists have expressed concern at the ending of restrictions while the Delta variant is spreading so rapidly.

Professor Neil Ferguson – whose modelling led to the first lockdown in March 2020 – said they could reach 200,000 before the current wave of the pandemic finally peaked.

He said that could result in 2,000 hospital admissions a day leading to “major disruption” and further backlogs in NHS services.

Meanwhile businesses have warned of shortages on the shelves as the number of people off work after being pinged by the NHS Covid app continues to rise.

In a effort to alleviate pressure on the NHS, frontline staff in England who are fully jabbed are being told they may be exempted from quarantine if their absence may lead to “a significant risk of harm”.

In a video message posted on his Twitter feed, Mr Johnson defended the decision to go ahead with the unlocking – which was originally scheduled for June 21 under the Government’s road map – while urging people to remain cautious.

“There is no doubt at all that the massive vaccination programme has very severely weakened the link between infection and hospitalisation, and between infection and serious illness and death. That is the vital thing,” he said.

“So please, please, please be cautious. Go forward into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer however accused the Government of being “reckless”, saying it was a “mistake” to lift all the remaining restrictions in one go.

“We can already see that the infection rates are going through the roof, we know what’s going to happen with hundreds of thousands of people being asked to self isolate,” he said.

“The Prime Minister is essentially putting the whole nation into a car, pressing the accelerator and taking the seatbelt off.”

While rules have been lifted, Government guidelines continue to urge caution with people being urged to meet outside where possible, pubs to continue with table service and employers to encourage a gradual return to the workplace.

Many shops and public transport operators are still asking people to wear face masks while they are a “condition of carriage” on Transport for London.

Meanwhile in Scotland, where restrictions have been eased but not lifted, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also emphasised the need for caution.

The whole of the country has dropped to the lowest level of its five-tier system with social-distancing reduced to just one metre, although face coverings remain mandatory in shops and on public transport.

Ms Sturgeon said talk in England of “freedom day” was “not sensible” and that it was important to ease up on restrictions gradually.

It follows a series of rule changes in Wales which came in on Saturday, while in Northern Ireland regulations are expected to ease from July 26.

Read More

What the papers say – July 19

Freedom Day: England to unlock amid rising cases and ‘pingdemic’

Johnson to spend Covid ‘freedom day’ in self-isolation

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Giannis leads Bucks to wild, pivotal Game 5 victory over Suns

    The 26-year-old two-time MVP is one win from an NBA championship.

  • Jrue Holiday grabs clutch steal then throws alley-oop to Giannis

    The Bucks guard strips the ball and finds his teammate for a dunk in the final seconds to clinch Game 5 of the NBA Finals for Milwaukee.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

    LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the

  • Canada pays for conceding a goal in the first minute, beaten 1-0 by U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — Canada conceded a goal 20 seconds in and lost 1-0 to the U.S. in their final preliminary-round game Sunday at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. With both teams already qualified for the quarterfinals, the game at a soldout Children's Mercy Park decided first place in Group B. The North American rivals came into the game wit

  • Mariners defeat Angels 7-4 despite Ohtani's 34th HR

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, Logan Gilbert struck out a career-high nine and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 7-4 Sunday despite Shohei Ohtani's 34th homer of the season. Ohtani added to his major league-leading home run total in the ninth inning, hitting his first since the All-Star break. David Fletcher’s 26-game hitting streak ended when he went 0 for 5. The streak was the second-longest in franchise history for the Angels. Luis Torrens also went

  • Kelly, Escobar lead Diamondbacks over Cubs 6-4

    PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight solid innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Kelly (6-7) needed just 75 pitches to navigate the Cubs' lineup through eight innings and threw 59 strikes. He was helped by two spectacular catches by Kole Calhoun. The right fielder made a diving grab on Patrick Wisdom's sinking line drive in the second inning and saved an extra-base hit in the third

  • Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

    DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford (0-1) that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game. Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens (3-2) in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4. But the Dodgers, who a

  • Yankee Stadium fan banned from MLB parks for hitting Verdugo

    NEW YORK (AP) — The fan who hit Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo with a baseball thrown from the Yankee Stadium stands has been banned for life from attending big league games. The decision was confirmed Sunday by spokesmen for both the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Red Sox manager Alex Cora briefly pulled his team off the field in the sixth inning Saturday night after Verdugo was struck in the back by a ball thrown from the left-field seats. He did not appear to be hurt. A