Johnson announces fresh cash for hard-hit pubs as tiers vote nears

Patrick Daly, PA Political Correspondent
·5 min read

Boris Johnson has announced £1,000 for each pub forced to remain closed by the new tiers of coronavirus controls as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan.

Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all “wet pubs” – establishments that do not serve food – will receive £1,000 to “recognise how hard they have been hit” by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year.

MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England’s population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday.

Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway.

Mr Johnson reeled off a list of support already announced for the hospitality sector, before telling MPs: “Today we’re going further, with a one-off payment of £1,000 in December to wet pubs – that’s pubs that do not serve food.

“Recognising how hard they’ve been hit by this virus in what is typically their busiest month.”

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Simon Emeny, the chief executive of brewers Fuller, Smith and Turner, said the money unveiled would not be enough to save many wet pubs forced to stay shut.

“A thousand pounds really doesn’t really go any way to solving the financial Armageddon that many individual and independent operators are going to face,” he told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One.

The Prime Minister, who faced barbed questions from disgruntled Tories during his hospitality announcement, is looking to face down a rebellion over his tiers proposal, with many furious that their constituencies face stricter controls than before the latest lockdown.

Coronavirus pubs
Pubs forced to remain shut as a result of tiered controls will receive extra cash, Boris Johnson said (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been designated for the lightest Tier 1 restrictions.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Johnson acknowledged “people’s feelings of injustice” about the tiers they had been placed in.

“There’s no question people feel that they have been unfairly attracted, by proximity, into a higher tier than they deserve,” he said.

“People also feel that the tiering is not working for them.”

The Conservative Party leader indicated that the Government would look at smaller areas when deciding tiering arrangements in future – a key demand of Tories concerned that low infection rates in some areas were not being reflected in the restrictions being imposed.

“We will try to be as sensitive as possible to local efforts and to local achievements in bringing that pandemic under control,” he added.

The Government is expected to win the vote on the new rules – which are due to come into effect the following day – after Labour said it would abstain, but a sizeable rebellion on his own benches would be embarrassing for the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson’s attempts to reassure his party comes after Mark Harper, chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, made up of lockdown-sceptic Tories, said the “wheels are coming off the Government’s arguments” for further controls.

MPs were left unhappy that impact assessments of the tiered system, published on Monday ahead of the Commons vote, did not include a detailed breakdown of the effects of the measures on different parts of the economy.

That feeling was further compounded after a report in the Times suggested there is a Whitehall dashboard showing Covid-19’s impact on almost 40 sectors of the economy, with a red rating – indicating significant job cuts and revenue losses – against dozens of them, including aerospace, the automotive industry, retail, hospitality and tourism, arts and sport.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme he had not seen the so-called “secret dossier”, despite being one of the major players when it comes to deciding on Covid rules.

Coronavirus Gove
Michael Gove said he had not seen the so-called ‘secret dossier’ detailing Covid’s impact on sectors of the economy (Victoria Jones/PA)

Downing Street defended the decision not to publish the analysis, which it said had been put together by the Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Any attempt to estimate the specific economic impacts of precise changes to individual restrictions for a defined period of time will be subject to such wide uncertainty as to not be meaningful for precise policy making.

“The data used on this dashboard is drawn from publicly available sources. Throughout the pandemic you have seen us publish a wide variety of data. That will continue to be the case.”

Pubs will receive extra cash but there was a lack of clarity on Tuesday as to what food could be served to allow drinkers to be served alcohol in Tier 2 watering holes.

Cabinet minister George Eustice said on Monday that ordering a Scotch egg with a pint would constitute a “substantial meal” under Tier 2 rules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food.

Questioned on the issue, Mr Gove initially told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the sausage meat-wrapped snack is “probably a starter”, but later, in an interview with ITV News, said he recognised “it is a substantial meal”.

Meanwhile in Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford has been warned by business representatives that forcing pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes to stop selling alcohol and to shut by 6pm from Friday will devastate the country’s hospitality industry in the run-up to Christmas.

Latest Stories

  • 7-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

    Hamilton, who already has the 2020 title won, tested positive on Monday after experiencing "mild" symptoms.

  • Wentz, offence struggle again in another Eagles loss

    PHILADELPHIA — Even facing the league’s worst defence couldn’t help the Philadelphia Eagles figure out their offensive woes.Carson Wentz had another rough game and his teammates didn’t provide much support in a 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.The offensive line struggled again, receivers weren’t open often enough and a couple times didn’t run the right route.All of it added up to a measly 250 total yards against a defence that came in allowing a league-high 434.9 yards, including a league-worst 343.7 yards passing.“We just didn’t make plays,” Wentz said. “I don’t think it was scheme. I didn’t make enough plays. I didn’t make enough good throws.”Wentz was 25 of 45 for 215 yards, two TDs and one interception. Following a week of speculation that rookie backup Jalen Hurts would get more playing time, it didn’t happen. Hurts played two snaps and threw one pass, a completion.“It’s not about one guy,” coach Doug Pederson said. “We had breakdowns across the board. It doesn’t matter who was back there, the mistakes were gonna be made and it’s something we have to fix.”The Eagles went three-and-out on their first five drives. They didn’t get a first down until Wentz ran for 20 yards with under five minutes left in the first half.“I can be better early,” Wentz said. “Slow starts are frustrating.”Pederson defended going for fourth-and-4 from the Seahawks 15 down 11 points in the fourth quarter, saying the team needed to “stay aggressive.” Wentz’s pass went straight to Seattle’s Quandre Diggs as Dallas Goedert turned the other way on the route.“I’ll take the blame,” Goedert said. “I knew the ball was coming to me. I was trying to do too much.”Philadelphia used its 10th different offensive line combination after losing three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson for the season with an ankle injury. Three-time Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks hasn’t played this season following surgery on his Achilles.Wentz was sacked six times and got hit numerous times.“We have battled with a lot of injury, a lot of moving parts,” Pederson said. “We haven’t had the consistency and continuity you would like. We don’t make excuses for it. We have to get better.”The Eagles (3-7-1) would be playing for draft positioning in most seasons with such a poor record but they’re only a half-game behind the Giants (4-7) and Washington in the woeful NFC East.“I’m frustrated. I hate losing,” Wentz said. “But the crazy thing is this division is wide open and guys know that. We’re looking ahead to next week, getting this thing turned around, getting going in the right direction and hopefully surprise some people.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • Texans WR Will Fuller, CB Bradley Roby suspended 6 games for PED violations

    Fuller had been coming off a 171-yard, two-touchdown performance for the Texans.

  • Week 12 takeaways: Tom Brady is not the problem in Tampa Bay

    Bruce Arians needs to spend less time offering excuses and make some significant adjustments to his Tom Brady-led offence.

  • Kim Ng makes her first trade as Marlins GM

    The Marlins added a submariner to their bullpen in a trade with the Indians.

  • Broncos coach Vic Fangio considering punishments for QBs after COVID-19 'masking slip'

    The Broncos had to pull up wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the practice squad on Sunday, and it did not go well.

  • Whispers linking Blue Jays to George Springer keep growing louder

    Negotiations have reportedly moved "beyond just talking” with George Springer, indicating the Blue Jays could be inching closer to landing the star free agent.

  • Former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut announces retirement

    The big man won an NBA championship with the Warriors in 2015.

  • Marshawn Lynch used to crush a shot of Hennessy before every game

    A "shot, shot-and-a-half" of Hennessy is how Marshawn Lynch used to lube his engine before every NFL game — his go-to pregame superstition, he says.

  • Week 13 Pickups: Replacing Will Fuller

    As you gear up for the fantasy playoffs, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski are here to fine-tune your roster as we finally climb over the final bye weeks of the season. Tom Brady managers are looking for a QB as Tampa Bay is off this week. Should you turn to Kirk Cousins or another signal-caller? At the running back position, Cam Akers clocked in a decent performance last week. Is that type of production here to stay or should you target Frank Gore or Alexander Mattison? The wide receiver and tight end positions continue to thin out as this season drags on. Let Scott and Andy pick a few potential league winners to add to your roster.

  • Eagles, Carson Wentz are stuck with each other. And Philly can no longer dodge a painful rebuild.

    Philly and Wentz look like they’d be better apart, but his contract makes that almost impossible. Joined at the bank, they are flailing together. 

  • NFL Power Rankings: This is not a drill, Browns are going to playoffs (unless they screw it up)

    It's weird to see the Browns with an 8-3 next to them in the standings.

  • NFL bad beat: Eagles go for 2-point conversion and it costs bettor who had $500,000 on Seahawks -6.5

    One bettor had $500,000 riding on the Eagles' weird decision to go for 2.

  • Seahawks vs. Eagles highlights | Week 12

    Watch the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles highlights from Week 12 of the 2020 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • DK Metcalf continues to haunt Eagles, who watch Carson Wentz struggle again in loss to Seahawks

    The Eagles will regret not drafting DK Metcalf for a long time.

  • Royals sign Minor | FastCast

    Mike Minor and Michael A. Taylor ink deals with the Royals on this edition of FastCast

  • Nick Saban 'feeling fine' after COVID-19 bout, hopeful to return for LSU game

    "I don't anticipate any problems in being able to coach the game this week."

  • Oh look, Shaka Smart has hair now

    This is going to take some getting used to.

  • When will sports stadiums be full again? Dr. Anthony Fauci gives a timeline

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told Yahoo Sports Monday that it’s unlikely NBA teams will be able to host full-capacity crowds during the 2020-21 season.

  • Mad Bets: NCAAF Week 14 Betting Odds

    Matt Gothard and Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 14 of the 2020 college football season.