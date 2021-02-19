Johnson aide leaves No 10 in latest blow to Vote Leave influence over government
A close aide of Boris Johnson is reported to have left Downing Street in the latest blow to Vote Leave influence in the heart of government.
Reports by The Times and Sky News suggested that Oliver Lewis had quit as head of the No 10 Union Unit following tensions with new arrivals in Mr Johnson’s team.
Mr Lewis’s departure follows the removal in November of senior adviser Dominic Cummings and director of communications Lee Cain, who he worked alongside during the 2016 EU referendum campaign.
It marks the latest step in a changing of the guard which has seen stalwarts of the Vote Leave campaign removed from commanding positions inside Mr Johnson’s administration as the UK completed its transition out of the EU.
Reports suggested that Mr Lewis - nicknamed “Sonic” by Brexit allies - felt his position had become “untenable” in what one source described as a “non-stop psychodrama” in No 10.
He was said to have emphatically denied allegations of leaking to the media amid tensions over the appointment of David Frost to replace Michael Gove as minister responsible for relations with the EU.
Lewis was a key figure alongside Lord Frost in negotiating the Christmas Eve Trade and Cooperation Agreement with the EU, which secured tariff and quota-free trade following the UK’s departure from the single market and customs union, but saddled British companies with rafts of onerous new bureaucracy.
Mr Lewis was appointed head of the unit tasked with bolstering the unity of the four nations of the UK only weeks ago, after former adviser Luke Graham left.
At the time, it was said that Lewis would be leading a “beefed-up Union unit” to see off the threat of Scottish independence.Lewis’s appointment to the Union role was questioned by some who pointed to his lack of experience of Scottish issues.
